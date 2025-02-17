Everything You Need to Know About Sarafiena Watkins, ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Contestant
Sarafiena Watkins is a woman who has it all—except for that final missing piece. The Bachelor Season 29 star is a New York City-based Associate Media Director with a thriving career and a bustling social life. Now, she’s ready to add romance to the mix. The Connecticut native’s Bachelor Nation bio even calls her “100% wife material,” and honestly, we have to agree.
So, what should you know about this rising reality TV star? Let’s dive in.
She’s a career woman who’s serious about love
At 29 years old, Watkins isn’t on The Bachelor just for the vibes—she’s here to find her person. She’s looking for a partner who’s ready to settle down, start a family and appreciate the little things in life (like thoughtful gifts, which she loves giving when she’s in love).
As a media professional, Watkins already knows how to navigate a fast-paced, high-stakes world, so it’s no surprise she can handle the drama of a Bachelor mansion. While she has a busy career, she’s also got a spontaneous side—her ideal weekend includes dinner, drinks, dancing or a last-minute getaway.
Her Bachelor journey has been eventful
From the very first night, Watkins made an impression. Her limo was iconic. She walked out holding a giant Fathead of Grant’s face, saying she wanted to be his “biggest cheerleader” but wouldn’t let him get a “big head.” That mix of charm, confidence and humor instantly made her a standout.
“I’ve never been shy to shoot my shot…The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM on ABC 🤍,” she captioned her Instagram announcement on Jan. 7.
Since then, she’s been front and center on group dates, including a competitive basketball challenge (where the drama started brewing). She also found herself caught in some mansion tension—because what’s a season of The Bachelor without a little rivalry?
During a finance-themed group date, she called out contestant Zoe’s behavior, leading to an emotional moment where Zoe accused Watkins of saying her dress was too short. The confrontation had the house buzzing, but Watkins stayed calm and collected, proving she could hold her own amidst the mansion’s chaos.
Her Instagram glow-up is real
Her Instagram (@sarafienawatkins) has seen a major boost since the season began—her follower count jumped by thousands after the premiere. And if you take one look at her feed, it’s easy to see why fans are hitting that follow button.
Her grid is a perfect mix of glamorous night-out looks, vacation aesthetics and casual NYC cool-girl moments. She’s just as comfortable in a sleek bodycon dress at a high-end restaurant as she is in jeans and a crop top, sipping wine.
From rooftop brunches to candlelit lounges, she’s nailed the “it girl” aesthetic, and fans are living for it. We certainly expect her social media presence to keep growing as the season unfolds.
What’s next for Watkins?
So far, Grant seems intrigued by her mix of ambition, confidence and fun-loving energy, but will she make it to hometowns? Bachelor Nation is keeping a close eye on her journey, and with the way things are going, she could be in this for the long haul.