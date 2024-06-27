Sarah Nicole Landry Shares Confidence Tip for Fellow Women
Sarah Nicole Landry, also known by her online handle The Birds Papaya, is a content creator and proud mom who uses her platform to uplift other women. What started out as a blog has turned into a personal brand in which Landry shares authentic parts of herself with her following. From championing stretch marks to cellulite, she’s not afraid to talk about the realities that many others often shy away from.
We caught up with Landry in the Sunshine State earlier this month, when she walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week. Naturally, we had to ask her advice for what to do when you’re struggling with self-love. Unsurprisingly, Landry’s advice is a total game-changer.
“I think a lot of us think that to love our bodies is to feel in love with it and to be confident is to feel confident. And I think we really have to stop putting so much pressure on ourselves if we’re not feeling it,” Landry says. “I think it’s more important to focus on the actions of how you show up in love for yourself. And I think a lot of times it is saying ‘yes’ to the scary things. It’s making sure that you’re not sidelining yourself in your own life and showing up in spaces that you maybe feel a little bit outside of or have previously felt on the sidelines of.”
Landry practices what she preaches, and had several examples at the ready for times in which she said ‘yes’ to something that scared her. In fact, walking the Miami Swim Week runway was one such occasion. Her advice is to simply show up—just as you are—and get into the practice of confidently saying “yes” to opportunities that present themselves.
“We only get this one shot and I think it’s so important that we really tap into that because to truly love yourself and to be confident in yourself is saying ‘yes,’” she offers. “It’s the action before the feeling.”