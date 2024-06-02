Sarah Nicole Landry Is Pretty in Pink on Miami Swim Week Runway
Sarah Nicole Landry walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, and the content creator absolutely wowed.
Known for her blog. The Birds Papaya, Landry built her brand by being real, showing both the highs and lows of her life online while encouraging other women to likewise keep it real. She uses her social platforms and podcast to share personal moments that touch on body image, divorce, parenthood, self-discovery and more. The proud mother of four creates a safe space for her followers through genuine storytelling, and also serves as host of The Papaya Podcast.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop Sarah Nicole Landry’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Pink-and-White Seashell Gingham Knix Swim Top and High-Waisted Bottoms
Knix Cinch Shaper Pink One-Piece Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit’s festivities for Miami Swim Week kicked off yesterday, when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. During the day, brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they donned their best one-pieces and bikinis to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. Friday evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Prior to this evening’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars broke a sweat bright and early alongside four-time brand star Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models ran through rehearsals for the runway show before being escorted into hair and makeup for glam time. Ahead of the catwalk, they walked the red carpet in their best outfits, where they chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.
Miami Swim Week is an annual event that allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. In addition to the runway shows, attendees get a front-row seat to various industry events, access to VIP parties and more.