Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande Have the Sweetest Reactions to Golden Globe Nominations
Yesterday, the Golden Globes announced the nominees for the 82nd annual awards ceremony, which is set to take place on Jan. 5 of next year.
The past several months have seen some big moments unfold in the film industry. Between the Challengers release and press tour in the spring and Wicked just weeks ago, this year has been a big one for box office hits. And the Golden Globes nominations reflected that. Among the outstanding female actors honored with nominations for the 82nd annual ceremony were Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.
Both female actors were nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. For Gomez, she earned the nomination for her performance in Emilia Pérez, a French musical and thriller which came out in early November. The 32-year-old was left speechless over the news. In a video that she shared on her Instagram story, she gasps and covers her face when she finds out. “I don’t even know what to write,” she said. “I’m so proud of [Zoe Saldana] and I’m so grateful and honored.”
Additionally, Gomez was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series for her role in Only Murders in the Building.
Grande’s reaction was similarly touching. The 31-year-old earned her nomination for her performance as Glinda Wicked, the musical based on both the stage musical and the book written by Gregory Maguire. She took to her Instagram story to share her surprise over the nomination. “I am floored and honoured to be recognised by members of the @goldenglobes,” she wrote. “crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement.”
After taking some time to process the news, the pop musician returned to her Instagram story to express her excitement and gratitude at greater length. “I’m still recovering. Thank you again for this acknowledgement @goldenglobes,” she wrote. “I love Glinda so much. I have learned so much from her.. and to be nominated in such company of so many brilliant women that I admire so much, means so much.
Gomez and Grande were two of six female actors to receive nominations for the award. Though only one of the group will take home the trophy, the nomination itself is a huge honor—and a first for Grande.