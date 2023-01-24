Seven Incredible Photos of Nyma Tang in Florida

Nyma Tang is a trailblazer in the beauty industry, and she made her mark in modeling as a 2021 rookie for SI Swimsuit. The Ethiopian-born, South Sudan-native has six younger sisters who look up to her. She wants to be an encouraging and supportive “big sis” figure to her 1.8 million followers across YouTube and Instagram as well.

“I spend my time creating content online. There is still not much representation,” Tang, who is known for her makeup tutorials, explained. “So my focus is just to make people feel beautiful [and] show the beauty industry where they’re lacking, what’s missing ad how they can be better.”

Tang added that she gets tons of messages from young girls who admire her and who are inspired by how she is “so unapologetic and proud and confident,” and it’s the most rewarding feeling.

Here are seven of our favorite pictures from Tang’s 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., with photographer Ben Watts.