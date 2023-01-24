Skip to main content
Nyma Tang: On Starting Her YouTube Channel and Where She's Gone Since
Nyma Tang: On Starting Her YouTube Channel and Where She's Gone Since

Seven Incredible Photos of Nyma Tang in Florida

The social media influencer and beauty maven was a 2021 SI Swimsuit rookie.

Nyma Tang is a trailblazer in the beauty industry, and she made her mark in modeling as a 2021 rookie for SI Swimsuit. The Ethiopian-born, South Sudan-native has six younger sisters who look up to her. She wants to be an encouraging and supportive “big sis” figure to her 1.8 million followers across YouTube and Instagram as well.

“I spend my time creating content online. There is still not much representation,” Tang, who is known for her makeup tutorials, explained. “So my focus is just to make people feel beautiful [and] show the beauty industry where they’re lacking, what’s missing ad how they can be better.”

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Tang added that she gets tons of messages from young girls who admire her and who are inspired by how she is “so unapologetic and proud and confident,” and it’s the most rewarding feeling.

Here are seven of our favorite pictures from Tang’s 2021 photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., with photographer Ben Watts.

MTgyNDU5NDIxMDIzMDIwMzYw

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Rudi Gernreich. 

MTgyNDQ4MjI5NjgwNDg5ODAw

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by PUNTAMAR.

MTgyNDQ4MjI5NjgwNDI0MDY3

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by MAIYO.

MTgyNDU5NDIxNTU5OTU2NjEx

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Londre Bodywear.

MTgyNDU5NDIxMDIzMjE2Nzcx

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Rudi Gernreich. 

MTgyNDQ4MjI5NjgwODgzMDE2

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sebastien.

MTgyNDQ4MjI5NjgwNDg5NjAz

Nyma Tang was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by JADE Swim.

© 2023 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy