Shop Alix Earle’s Dermatologist-Approved Acne-Prone Skincare Routine
Alix Earle has never shied away from sharing the realities of her skincare journey with her millions of followers. The content creator has always been refreshingly candid about her struggles with acne, vlogging her journey on Accutane and regularly reminding her audience how lighting, filters and makeup can drastically change her appearance.
While in New York City for Fashion Week in early February, Earle took a break from the glam to visit board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kiran Mian, who works at Hudson Derm & Laser Surgery for expert advice on treating her acne-prone yet sensitive skin. In a recent TikTok, the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the inaugural digital issue last June and is set to appear in the fold in the 2025 issue, shared a glimpse into her appointment and the doctor-approved skincare routine that she’s now incorporating into her regimen.
During her visit with Dr. Mian, Earle sought help for small, raised bumps and uneven texture that had been bothering her. The dermatologist identified them as closed comedones, explaining that they occur “when pores become blocked with keratin or oils.” The key to addressing the issue, she emphasized, is unclogging the pores in a way that doesn’t compromise the skin barrier. “If you use too many actives and are too harsh with it, then it kind of freaks out,” Mian cautioned. “The barrier gets disrupted, and I think that’s what happened first.”
Her approach is a gentle yet effective routine designed to balance Earle’s skin while keeping irritation at bay, featuring a star product from EltaMD.
EltaMD’s Skin Recovery Amino Acid Foaming Cleanser, $35 (eltamd.com)
This self-foaming cleanser strengthens the skin barrier while gently removing sunscreen, makeup, pollutants and excess oil. Key ingredients include amino acid surfactants for effective cleansing, bisabolol and ginger root extract to soothe irritation and AAC Complex Technology to support skin health.
Dr. Mian “said it’s gentle, but will help to remove my makeup without leaving my skin dry [and] helps with redness,” Earle explained.
The Hot Mess podcast host is also introducing a few new things into her skincare routine, including the Anua 7 Rice Ceramide Hydrating Barrier Serum ($32), the Medicube textured pore pads ($15.12) just twice a week in the morning, the Torriden Dive In Moisturizer ($25.99) and, of course, the best-selling, dermatologist-loved EltaMD UV Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Face Sunscreen ($50) for the daytime. The New Jersey native is also starting a prescription retinoid from Skin Medicinals at nighttime, just once a week.