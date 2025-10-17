Shop Denise Bidot’s Brilliant Burnt Orange Bikini From Jamaica
Denise Bidot has long championed beauty in all forms—and her rookie appearance in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue was a celebration of confidence, joy and feminine power.
Photographed by Yu Tsai on the sun-drenched beaches of Jamaica, the Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti model stunned in an array of bold swimwear, including a shimmering burnt orange bikini that’s currently on sale—and seriously worth the grab.
Get the look
Styled by Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, Bidot wore the Zimmermann Tallow Metallic Triangle Bikini Set ($125, on sale from $250), a rich coppery-orange suit that perfectly complemented her glowing complexion and beachy glam.
Zimmermann’s cult-favorite Tallow bikini features triangle cups, tonal acetate ring details and self-tie closures for a customizable fit. The metallic thread woven through the nylon adds an eye-catching gleam under the sun, while the lined bottoms ensure comfort and security. Like everything the Australian brand touches, the set blends femininity with function in an elevated, easy-to-wear silhouette.
Bidot paired the suit with confidence, wet-look waves and her signature glowing glam, complete with glossy lips and radiant cheeks. The look channeled full “main character energy,” perfect for a beach day, island getaway or poolside photo op.
A shoot to remember
The 39-year-old has been manifesting her appearance in the magazine for years—and this moment meant everything. “Four years into wanting to be in SI [Swimsuit], I made it,” she shared. “I’ll remember [our shoot in Jamaica] for the rest of my life.”
That emotional connection extended to the styling as well. “Every single swimsuit they made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful,” Bidot added. “And I was like, ‘Wait, you see me, you get me.’ Being seen is everything.”
And those feelings of belonging and being seen extended well beyond the photo shoot. Bidot reflected on how meaningful it was to celebrate with the rest of the 2025 class in New York City this May.
“Even when we were on stage last night [...] it was me, Salma and [other women of color], those aren’t always the opportunities we have—to be front and center and to be powerful and to live in our sexuality,” Bidot gushed. “It just felt like this moment of perfection where we can showcase how beautiful we all are.”
Why this look was perfect
More than just a bikini, the shimmering metallic suit captured Bidot’s signature energy: bold, radiant and unapologetically full of life. The model, who has long used her platform to challenge narrow beauty ideals, continues to inspire young women—including her daughter Joselyn—to show up authentically and embrace every part of themselves.
Whether you’re channeling your inner beach goddess or simply want to feel unstoppable on vacation, this fiery Zimmermann set is one way to tap into the Bidot effect. As she proved in Jamaica, there’s nothing more stylish than showing up as your full self.