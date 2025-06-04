Swimsuit

Denise Bidot Reflects on Inspiring Her Daughter With SI Swim Feature: ‘Nothing Can Stop You’

The model and mom of one posed for Yu Tsai in Jamaica for her debut in the 2025 magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann.
Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When Denise Bidot stepped onto set for her SI Swimsuit feature, she wasn’t just thinking about herself—she was thinking about every woman who needed to see her there.

“Being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is an absolute dream come true,” she told the brand during Launch Week celebrations in New York City in May. “It’s such a powerhouse group, so to be thought of in that capacity and be included alongside someone like Salma Hayek [Pinault], who I’ve looked up to since I was a little girl, is just like—I don’t know, I still feel like I need to pinch myself.”

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Sydney Page. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In addition to Hayek Pinault, the 2025 issue cover models include Olympian Jordan Chiles, former NCAA gymnast and content creator Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan.

Bidot made her debut with the magazine after years of manifesting the opportunity. “Four years into wanting to be in SI, I made it,” she noted proudly.

Her feature, shot in Jamaica by photographer Yu Tsai, was a full-circle moment filled with emotion, self-acceptance and joy. From styling to glam to cheerleading from the sidelines, Bidot credited the entire SI Swimsuit team with helping her feel seen, confident and beautiful. “Our shoot in Jamaica, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” she said. “Every single swimsuit they made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful.”

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SIR. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

But perhaps most meaningful of all is how her modeling journey has impacted the person closest to her: her daughter Jocelyn Adams.

“I think my daughter finally thinks I’m cool again,” Bidot joked. “She’s always been so supportive and [...] it put a little fire under her. She’s like, ‘Mom, do you think there’s ever going to be a day I can do it?’”

SI Swimsuit 2025 Launch Party
Denise Bidot and Jocelyn Adams / Nina Westervelt

That one moment underscored the deeper importance of representation. “It’s nice for kids and everyone to see that nothing can stop you,” Bidot said. “If you set your mind to something and you are a good person, I think the stars align and the universe answers your call.”

Bidot, who is Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti, also spoke about the weight of visibility in an industry where representation has historically been limited. “I’m half Arab too, and I just don’t know how much representation Arab girls get in this magazine or any magazine,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

She’s not alone—Toni Breidinger, who made history as the first Arab-American NASCAR driver, also made her debut in the 2025 issue, joining Bidot in reshaping what inclusion looks like in the SI Swimsuit fold.

Jocelyn Adams and Denise Bidot
Jocelyn Adams and Denise Bidot / Romain Maurice/Getty Images

The 38-year-old hopes the message resonates beyond her own family. Reflecting on the official launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 15, where she danced on stage with Hayek Pinault and others while 50 Cent performed, she said, “Even when we were on stage last night [...] it was me, Salma and [others], those aren’t always the opportunities we have—to be front and center and to be powerful and to live in our sexuality.”

She added, “It just felt like this moment of perfection where we can showcase how beautiful we all are.”

Bidot knows her daughter is watching—and that’s part of what drives her. “I hope she would say... that she’s perfect exactly as she is,” she said of what she hopes Adams would say is the best piece of advice she’s received from her mom. “The world is her oyster and [...] she can reach her dreams. You don’t have to stay stuck to one thing. We are allowed to evolve and change and grow and create new passions and goals for ourselves.”

Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

