Denise Bidot Reflects on Inspiring Her Daughter With SI Swim Feature: ‘Nothing Can Stop You’
When Denise Bidot stepped onto set for her SI Swimsuit feature, she wasn’t just thinking about herself—she was thinking about every woman who needed to see her there.
“Being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is an absolute dream come true,” she told the brand during Launch Week celebrations in New York City in May. “It’s such a powerhouse group, so to be thought of in that capacity and be included alongside someone like Salma Hayek [Pinault], who I’ve looked up to since I was a little girl, is just like—I don’t know, I still feel like I need to pinch myself.”
In addition to Hayek Pinault, the 2025 issue cover models include Olympian Jordan Chiles, former NCAA gymnast and content creator Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan.
Bidot made her debut with the magazine after years of manifesting the opportunity. “Four years into wanting to be in SI, I made it,” she noted proudly.
Her feature, shot in Jamaica by photographer Yu Tsai, was a full-circle moment filled with emotion, self-acceptance and joy. From styling to glam to cheerleading from the sidelines, Bidot credited the entire SI Swimsuit team with helping her feel seen, confident and beautiful. “Our shoot in Jamaica, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” she said. “Every single swimsuit they made me try on, I felt more and more beautiful.”
But perhaps most meaningful of all is how her modeling journey has impacted the person closest to her: her daughter Jocelyn Adams.
“I think my daughter finally thinks I’m cool again,” Bidot joked. “She’s always been so supportive and [...] it put a little fire under her. She’s like, ‘Mom, do you think there’s ever going to be a day I can do it?’”
That one moment underscored the deeper importance of representation. “It’s nice for kids and everyone to see that nothing can stop you,” Bidot said. “If you set your mind to something and you are a good person, I think the stars align and the universe answers your call.”
Bidot, who is Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti, also spoke about the weight of visibility in an industry where representation has historically been limited. “I’m half Arab too, and I just don’t know how much representation Arab girls get in this magazine or any magazine,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
She’s not alone—Toni Breidinger, who made history as the first Arab-American NASCAR driver, also made her debut in the 2025 issue, joining Bidot in reshaping what inclusion looks like in the SI Swimsuit fold.
The 38-year-old hopes the message resonates beyond her own family. Reflecting on the official launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 15, where she danced on stage with Hayek Pinault and others while 50 Cent performed, she said, “Even when we were on stage last night [...] it was me, Salma and [others], those aren’t always the opportunities we have—to be front and center and to be powerful and to live in our sexuality.”
She added, “It just felt like this moment of perfection where we can showcase how beautiful we all are.”
Bidot knows her daughter is watching—and that’s part of what drives her. “I hope she would say... that she’s perfect exactly as she is,” she said of what she hopes Adams would say is the best piece of advice she’s received from her mom. “The world is her oyster and [...] she can reach her dreams. You don’t have to stay stuck to one thing. We are allowed to evolve and change and grow and create new passions and goals for ourselves.”