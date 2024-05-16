Swimsuit

SI Swim Legend Christie Brinkley Flaunts Toned Legs in Silver Gown

The supermodel posed for the 60th anniversary issue in Hollywood, Fla.

Cara O’Bleness

Christie Brinkely was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christie Brinkley is a legend in every sense of the word. The 70-year-old model, mother and entrepreneur first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1975, before she went on to land three consecutive covers in 1979, ’80 and ’81.

She’s been featured in 11 different SI Swimsuit Issues, the most recent being this year’s 60th anniversary publication. Brinkley traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., alongside 26 other brand icons for a group photo shoot that is absolutely legendary.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has been a part of my life for so long. I mean, they’re celebrating 60 years this year, and I think I’ve been with them for, like, 40 of them,” Brinkley stated of her history with the brand. “I don’t think they’re 60, they’re lying about their age—they’ve got to be older than that!”

For the 60th anniversary photo shoot, which was captured by Yu Tsai, Brinkley donned a stunning silver Costarellos gown with long sleeves and a side slit that allowed her to show off her toned legs. She accessorized with Stuart Weitzman heels and Ettika jewelry for a dazzling look head to toe.

Outside of her work as a model, Brinkley is passionate about living a healthy lifestyle and is the founder of Bellissima, a sparkling Prosecco and wine brand, which she created in 2016.

“You can turn a Monday into a special day by popping a cork and just slowing down, sitting down,” Brinkley has said of the company. “That’s what [the brand] means to me. It’s like just taking the time to enjoy your company, and I think that’s so important in this fast-paced world that we live in. [I’m thrilled] to be able to offer [products] that I’m proud of because it’s better for our planet and it’s better for our health.”

Below are a few of our favorite photos from Brinkley’s 2024 SI Swimsuit feature in Hollywood, Fla.

Christie Brinkley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Costarellos. Shoes by Stuart Weitzman. Jewelry by Ettika. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Costarellos. Shoes by Stuart Weitzman. Jewelry by Ettika. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders were photographed by Yu Tsai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
