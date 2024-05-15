SI Swim Legend Lily Aldridge Sparkles in Silver Designer Gown
Lily Aldridge landed the cover SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary issue exactly a decade ago. It was her rookie year with the publication, and she earned her spot on the front of the magazine alongside fellow brand stars Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen following her photo shoot in the Cook Islands. Ten years later, the trio of women are all brand legends, having taken part in a photo shoot with fellow SI Swimsuit icons in Hollywood, Fla., with visual artist Yu Tsai.
Returning to the SI Swimsuit set as a legend after her three consecutive years in the fold (in 2014, ’15 and ’16), “mean[t] so much to me,” Aldridge stated.
View Lily Aldridge’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Legends gallery here.
“Growing up, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was such an iconic magazine,” she noted. “So many of the women who graced the cover are inspirations to me and still are. To be following in their footsteps and be considered a Legend for this incredible brand is a huge honor.”
The feeling was certainly mutual, as we were thrilled to welcome the 38-year-old model and mom back to set. While on location at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Aldridge was styled by Molly Dickson in a Vivienne Westwood gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Ettika jewelry.
“I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important,” Aldridge added of the experience. “The women who are a part of this Legends shoot really do that for each other and I'm proud to be a part of it.”
Below, find two of our favorite snaps from her legendary photo shoot.