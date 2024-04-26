SI Swim Models Have Nothing But Compliments for Brittney Nicole’s Rookie Reveal
Brittney Nicole is SI Swimsuit’s newest rookie. The model earned her spot in the pages of the 60th anniversary issue as a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, the brand’s open casting call. For her feature, she recently traveled to Portugal with Ben Watts and a handful of other first-time and returning models.
While the issue—and her full feature—isn’t set to be released until May, a sneak peek of her beautiful photos from Porto and the North were released earlier today. The model was “so excited” to rewatch the behind the scenes footage from the trip. “Feels like I’m reliving the entire experience again,” she wrote in the comments of SI Swimsuit’s Instagram post.
The announcement garnered support from the brand’s following and several of the her fellow SI Swimsuit models, too.
“There she is!” Jena Sims gushed.
“Ahhh my beautiful Brit!!!” Berkleigh Wright added.
“That's my sis!!!!!” Sharina Gutierrez exclaimed.
“There’s the BEAUTIFUL BRIT!!!!” Nina Cash wrote.
Nicole is more than deserving of the overwhelming show of support from her fellow models. The Georgia native, who spent eight years serving in the Navy, is relatively new to the modeling industry. In fact, she only applied to the Swim Search process at the urging of her sister, Destiny.
Beyond her newfound passion for modeling, Nicole is a health and wellness enthusiast and a certified fitness trainer. Learn more about her story and what brought her to the pages of SI Swimsuit here.