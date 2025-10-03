These 2021 SI Swim Photos Can Also Double as Inspo for Your Next Halloween Costume
Halloween night is exactly four weeks away, which, in our minds, is ideal when planning out your perfect costume.
The month-long sweet spot allows you just enough time to brainstorm and omits the added stress of expediting your items and crossing your fingers that they’ll arrive on time. By the same token, you can soak in the spooky season in its entirety—knowing that when the big day arrives, you’ll be more than ready to make a statement.
If you need a costume, look no further than these 2021 SI Swimsuit photos in Hollywood, Fla., for extra inspiration—and we’ll provide some ideas of our own as you scroll!
Kate Love
Posing in a low lunge on the coastline, Love unintentionally channeled the idea for our first costume: an ’80s workout instructor. With her entirely neon ensemble—featuring a high-cut one-piece and a stack of multicolored bangles—you only need one garment to recreate this blast-from-the-past look. On the flip side, this versatile swimsuit also provides the ability to accessorize to the max.
More additions to consider: a pair of mini dumbbells, a set of sweatbands and leg-warmers.
Haley Kahil
Kalil showed us an alternative way to style the Alexis Bittar bracelets when she stepped onto set for her fourth photo shoot with the brand. Wearing the same stack as Love, the inaugural Swim Search co-winner (alongside Camille Kostek) styled a cobalt blue Rielli set—an option that’s perfect for someone looking for more bottom coverage. She then added a pair of oversized neon green hoops from Alison Lou.
Danielle Herrington
However, these vibrant numbers aren’t solely dedicated to retro-inspired costumes. This lime green duo from BECCA, worn by Herrington on the shore, can be used for a futuristic ’fit if accessorized with metallic silver components. If you do take that route, we’d recommend sticking with a pair of geometric oversized earrings. The ones on the SI Swimsuit Legend featured a pair of tiny hoops in their interior.
More additions to consider: silver sunglasses, body glitter and moon boots.
Maggie Rawlins
While Rawlins also repped several neon looks during her SI Swimsuit rookie debut (make sure to check out her full gallery if you’re moving forward with the ’80s-inspired ’fit), she also took an edgier approach with her swimwear. Pairing a zebra-print one-piece with a cropped cherry-red leather jacket, the first-timer’s look gave us major flashbacks to the movie Grease.