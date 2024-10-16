SI Swim Sweat and Sculpt Class With Katie Austin Coming to Dallas
Katie Austin has always had a penchant for crafting and executing her own fitness classes. The passion, which grew out of her mom’s illustrious career in the fitness space, led her to create her eponymous platform, the Katie Austin App, in 2018. Today, the 31-year-old’s passion for digital fitness content has only become more apparent.
Six years later, her platform is home to over 375 on-demand classes, which feature extensive planning and impeccable execution by the former college athlete. For just $9.99 per month, subscribers can get access to hundreds of classes (ranging from cardio and weighted strength to Pilates and low-impact workouts), countless recipes (designed to be both quick and healthy), seasonal programs and challenges, and the Katie Austin community, of course.
But Austin isn’t just a digital instructor, either. In an interview earlier this year, the California-based coach spoke to her passion for in-person instruction, too. “I do love the energy of in-person [classes],” she told the brand. “I love teaching and correcting form in person. I love to blast music and lead classes based on the vibes of my audience.”
Most often, Austin can be found planning, performing and recording fitness classes from the comfort of her home. But driven by an appreciation for the “vibes” of in-person teaching, she can also often be found teaching classes across the country. In September of 2023, she brought that energy and enthusiasm to bear on her workout tour, a seven-stop fitness tour from the West Coast to the East Coast. In each destination, Austin taught in-person classes for members of her community.
Since then, she has held several more in-person classes around the country—and on Thursday, Oct. 24, she will host yet another.
SI Swim Sweat and Sculpt Class With Katie Austin
In collaboration with SI Swimsuit, the fitness instructor will host a live workout class at O2 Dallas next Thursday.
The evening event will feature the following:
- Where: O2 Dallas, located at 4205 Buena Vista St. Ste. 100, Dallas, TX 75205
- What: A 45-minute bodyweight sculpt workout class featuring a Beyond Yoga pop-up, light bites and beverages, and a chance to meet and pose alongside Austin herself
- When: 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 24
O2 will provide mats for the workout, and Austin will offer attendees resistance bands to up the intensity of the sets. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the workout will begin promptly at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 24.
If you’re looking to experience Austin’s expertise first-hand, now’s your chance. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.