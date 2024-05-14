SI Swimsuit 2024: Letter From the Editor
Who doesn’t love a nice milestone? A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is—and we really leaned into our golden anniversary a decade ago—but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we’ve been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary.
We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
While this year’s issue is a tribute to the recent past, it’s also a reminder of the work we must continue to do. We must remind women to challenge the status quo, to celebrate strength and confidence, and to inspire those around us to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their passions fearlessly. SI Swimsuit has transcended its origins. It began as a mere diversion in the winter months when the sports calendar was relatively empty. Now it’s a global symbol of empowerment, diversity and positivity. We’ve done our best to honor women of all shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds. We’ve strived to reshape societal norms and redefine the standards of beauty.
This year’s issue does just that. In the past, we’d have one cover model representing the supposed epitome of beauty at the time. But today there are seven covers featuring 27 women, all of whom have helped shape a world in which they feel more represented and more empowered than ever before. There’s Kate Upton, whose first cover served as a catalyst for the evolution of the brand. There’s Chrissy Teigen, who represents the new generation of model moguls. There’s also Hunter McGrady, whose power and advocacy continue to inspire. And there’s Gayle King, a first-timer who, like her co-cover models, not so gently reminds us that women are limitless and control their destinies.
For the three remaining covers, we assembled some of our most influential alumni together for one legendary photo shoot. Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present—where we are right now—and a hope for the future. The result was nothing short of spectacular. So spectacular that we created three covers, a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60. Yes, we want to reflect on what we’ve accomplished, but we also cannot lose sight of the fact that there’s so much more to be done.
Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks, Winnie Harlow, Megan Rapinoe and so many more .... These models, moguls and changemakers are living unapologetically, and they are here to remind you to do the same and to never forget that you deserve to be seen, heard and celebrated. If they can live this confidently and this well, we all can.