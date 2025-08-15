Swimsuit

These 5 Luminous SI Swimsuit Looks Prove That Blue Is the Hue That Keeps on Giving

While summer is traditionally filled with oranges, reds and yellows, we think we’re overdue for some blue.

Diana Nosa

Marquita Pring was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif.
Blue is the hue that keeps on giving! It’s a calm, cool, collected color with the power to take any summer look from smoking hot to unbelievably stylish. Add a pretty pattern, unique shape and/or a delicate detail, and everything combines to bring forth a show-stopping swimsuit moment.

While this color is often worn by SI Swimsuit models (and who could blame ‘em?!), these five photos in particular emphasize the “WOW” factor this hue provides. Without a doubt, swimsuit lovers should take note of the many ways blue revitalizes summer fashion, allowing swimwear to go beyond just oranges, yellows and reds.

Victoria DeHart Vesce is wearing a two-toned blue bikini in the Dominican Republic.
Victoria DeHart Vesce was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kicking off this dive into blues with none other than Victoria DeHart Vesce, who proves two blues are better than one. On one side of the bikini by Gil Rodriguez was a deep sky blue shade, while the other half took the stage in cobalt blue. The colors came together to show that no matter which side of the color spectrum one decides to don, the result is going to be a looker. This is a great option for those who want to show the ocean some love by matching the tranquil waters.

Marquita Pring is wearing a blue gingham bikini in Sacramento, Calif.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid. Earrings by Maria Tash. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Thanks to Swim Like A Mermaid, there is solid proof that red isn’t the only color that pairs well with a gingham design, as the classic pattern flourished here with a lighter blue shade. What’s more, the brand opting to give a full-coverage design to the bikini allowed for more appreciation to be given to this lovely pattern. There’s no arguing that Marquita Pring was a sight to behold in this two-piece.

Hunter McGrady is wearing a blue cut-out one-piece swimsuit in Belize.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Toluca Swim. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s high time for the summer style gurus to realize blue can be sexy, too! Case in point, this alluring swimsuit from Toluca Swim that Hunter McGrady mesmerized in. By implementing cut-outs on the bodice, the garment introduced a way to balance the functionality of a one-piece swimsuit with the magnetism of a bikini. Forget simply stopping the show—this radiant royal blue would blow the entire beach away.

Esti Ginzburg is wearing a blue patterned bikini in Rajasthan, India.
Esti Ginzburg was photographed by Riccardo Tinelli in Rajasthan, India. / Riccardo Tinelli/Sports Illustrated

Light blues mixed with darker shades look like a never-ending summer daydream. Exploring the various pigments the color has to offer by intricately weaving one into the other was as creative as it was daring. Fortunately for us, this daringness paid off and produced an immensely fashionable garment, which Esti Ginzburg sported during her Rajasthan shoot. Why stop at one shade of blue when the possibilities are, indeed, endless?

Skylar Diggins is wearing a blue string bikini in Guana Island.
Skylar Diggins was photographed Adam Franzino in Guana Island. / Adam Franzino/Sports Illustrated

Skylar Diggins looked like summertime personified while wearing this striking blue bikini. Whether it be the unique woven design or the true blue shade that outshined the sun, this two-piece swimsuit was a truly remarkable testament to just how versatile and vibrant the color blue can truly be. Hopefully, an era of blue awaits the next summer catalogue!

