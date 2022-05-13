Victoria Vesce made her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search. Vesce is a graduate of NC State University with a bachelor of arts in media communications and has obtained her juris doctorate from Charleston School of Law. She is a full-time lawyer and model, and is living proof that you don’t have to fit yourself into a box settling for one path—you can do both. In 2017, Vesce was diagnosed with multiple paraganglioma, a brain-skull tumor and a carotid body tumor. She voluntarily participated in a study for Duke University Hospital during her time that has helped more patients over the years overcome rare tumors and do the special kind of pinpoint radiation that she did. When her mom died in 2021, she began using her platform to speak openly about grief and mental health. Vesce wishes to inspire others by her journey to bring awareness to self-empowerment and love. She hopes to leave a legacy of being yourself in a world that wants you to change so much.