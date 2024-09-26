SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief MJ Day Talks Pushing Boundaries While Accepting Adweek’s Brand Genius Award
Members of the SI Swimsuit team, including editor in chief MJ Day, general manager Hillary Drezner and brand legend Kate Upton descended upon Adweek’s Brandweek in Phoenix this week for an incredible conference with fellow industry leaders. In addition to participating in a “Behind the Stage Series” panel event on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the trio accepted Adweek’s Brand Genius Award during a gala event on Tuesday evening.
“Thank you so much to everyone at Adweek for this incredible honor,” Day stated on stage while accepting the award on behalf of the SI Swimsuit team. “ ... Hillary Drezner, our general manager and Kate Upton, our four-time cover model and the catalyst for change back in 2012, have both played instrumental roles in creating the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand being celebrated tonight. This recognition represents not only our team’s hard work, but the collective effort of countless women who have inspired us to push the boundaries of what representation looks like in media.”
Day acknowledged how the SI Swimsuit brand continues to challenge the status quo by showcasing women of various shapes, sizes and backgrounds in order to demonstrate the female experience. Throughout its 60-year history, SI Swimsuit has been proud to celebrate beauty while advocating for change. Take Upton’s cover feature in the 2012 SI Swimsuit Issue, for example. At the time, the brand legend’s photo shoot in Australia sparked controversy and plenty of backlash over her body type.
“As an all-female team at SI Swimsuit, we’ve always believed that beauty comes in many forms,” Day continued. “And our commitment to promoting women, empowerment, evolution and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do.”
While acknowledging SI Swimsuit’s own successes, Day also took the time to encourage everyone in the audience to examine how their own companies can incorporate equity and representation into their ethos moving forward.
“I challenge each of you to examine how your brands can not only thrive, but also contribute to a world that values equity, respect and authenticity,” Day urged. “Let’s not shy away from the difficult conversations and the hard work of dismantling barriers. Instead, let’s lean in, advocate for what’s right, because the world deserves our passion and commitment. And remember, with great power comes great responsibility. We have the ability to shape narratives, influence behaviors and inspire future generations. So let’s use that power wisely and fiercely. Together, we can leave a legacy that we are all proud of. A world where everyone feels seen, valued and empowered.”