Kate Upton 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden,, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Supermodel Upton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2011, when she was named Rookie of the Year. In her sophomore year, she landed on the cover following her shoot on the beaches of Australia. The Vosa Spirits vodka water brand co-owner then made waves by starring again on the front of the 2013 magazine with her iconic Antarctica puffer coat photo. She landed a cover for the third time in 2017, and graced the front, again, of the 2024 60th anniversary issues. The Michigan native shares her daughter, Genevieve, with husband and MLB player Justin Verlander.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Upton wore a stunning Maria Lucia Hohan floor-length dress, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and accessories by Charlie Lapson.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Vlada Melnov
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai