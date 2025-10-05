Swimsuit

5 SI Swimsuit Looks That Highlight the Timeless Fun of 1980s-Style Neon

Learn why these eye-popping colors are here to stay for generations to come.

Diana Nosa

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Keva by Keva J.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Keva by Keva J.

Time seems to be a flat circle, which is especially proven true when it comes to the way certain styles always seem to come back to their origins. For example, bucket hats and bomber jackets were a fad in the ‘90s, but swiftly made their way back to the forefront decades later. The same goes for ‘70s fashion, including fringes, bell bottoms and wrap dresses, which are now being worn by some of the most passionate fashion lovers of today. The list goes on and on.

Even so, one decade that deserves to be highlighted a little more is the ‘80s, and what better way to do that than with neon: the super-vibrant, super-bright, super-saturated shades that dominated that decade? The pages of SI Swimsuit certainly love a neon moment, and these five looks show precisely why.

Lais Ribeiro is wearing a multi-colored neon swimsuit in the Bahamas.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

When it comes to neon, one color is just never enough. Lais Ribeiro’s one-piece by Haus of PinkLemonaid was the perfect example of this, as it showcased a bright blue on one side and a bright yellow-green on the other, bringing the two shades together with an even brighter orange criss-cross cutout design that was simply amazing.

Haley Kalil is wearing a neon green netted top and green bikini in Hollywood, Fla.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by FISCH. Top by Matte Collection.

And why stop at just the swimsuit when it comes to getting your neon fix? Accessories are also in need of a dose of oversaturated realness. This neon green netted top by Matte Collection was so reminiscent of the ‘80s that it almost looked like Haley Kalil was sent back in time to the era for this image. The hood on the top really sells it, combined with the two-piece swimsuit—everything comes together to produce a head-turning look that certainly shined bright under the sun.

Jasmine Sanders is wearing a neon pink and green strapless bikini in Costa Rica.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.

Hot pink is and always will be that girl. But when it’s neon hot pink, this hue takes things to the next level, creating a show-stopping look that is impossible to ignore. The color is also very flexible, meaning it can pair well with other colors without clashing. A great example of this was the neon yellow-green in this Beach Bunny bikini Jasmine Sanders sported in the magazine.

Hailey Clauson is wearing multi-colored bikini in the Bahamas.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Color blocking is a surefire way to find success with neon swimsuits. Not only does this method give each color its own moment to make a statement, but the use of black detailing makes each hue pop even more. For instance, the green, blue and pink in this Ola Vida two-piece don’t compete with one another—instead, they combine to make a fun melody of neon in this Hailey Clauson snap.

Hunter McGrady is wearing a neon striped bikini in Costa Rica.
Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Next to the checkered pattern, stripes and neon were the star combo of the ‘80s. People of this decade couldn’t go very far without bumping into at least one person wearing this design, and it’s for good reason. The duo earned its reputation by just being as flashy as possible, which is a must for anyone who loves neon fashion. Take two colors, even ones that may clash at first glance, put them in a pattern and boom, something incredible is born—plus, this one was striking on Hunter McGrady.

The spirit of the ‘80s is alive and well. Here’s to a neon comeback!

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

