5 SI Swimsuit Looks That Highlight the Timeless Fun of 1980s-Style Neon
Time seems to be a flat circle, which is especially proven true when it comes to the way certain styles always seem to come back to their origins. For example, bucket hats and bomber jackets were a fad in the ‘90s, but swiftly made their way back to the forefront decades later. The same goes for ‘70s fashion, including fringes, bell bottoms and wrap dresses, which are now being worn by some of the most passionate fashion lovers of today. The list goes on and on.
Even so, one decade that deserves to be highlighted a little more is the ‘80s, and what better way to do that than with neon: the super-vibrant, super-bright, super-saturated shades that dominated that decade? The pages of SI Swimsuit certainly love a neon moment, and these five looks show precisely why.
When it comes to neon, one color is just never enough. Lais Ribeiro’s one-piece by Haus of PinkLemonaid was the perfect example of this, as it showcased a bright blue on one side and a bright yellow-green on the other, bringing the two shades together with an even brighter orange criss-cross cutout design that was simply amazing.
And why stop at just the swimsuit when it comes to getting your neon fix? Accessories are also in need of a dose of oversaturated realness. This neon green netted top by Matte Collection was so reminiscent of the ‘80s that it almost looked like Haley Kalil was sent back in time to the era for this image. The hood on the top really sells it, combined with the two-piece swimsuit—everything comes together to produce a head-turning look that certainly shined bright under the sun.
Hot pink is and always will be that girl. But when it’s neon hot pink, this hue takes things to the next level, creating a show-stopping look that is impossible to ignore. The color is also very flexible, meaning it can pair well with other colors without clashing. A great example of this was the neon yellow-green in this Beach Bunny bikini Jasmine Sanders sported in the magazine.
Color blocking is a surefire way to find success with neon swimsuits. Not only does this method give each color its own moment to make a statement, but the use of black detailing makes each hue pop even more. For instance, the green, blue and pink in this Ola Vida two-piece don’t compete with one another—instead, they combine to make a fun melody of neon in this Hailey Clauson snap.
Next to the checkered pattern, stripes and neon were the star combo of the ‘80s. People of this decade couldn’t go very far without bumping into at least one person wearing this design, and it’s for good reason. The duo earned its reputation by just being as flashy as possible, which is a must for anyone who loves neon fashion. Take two colors, even ones that may clash at first glance, put them in a pattern and boom, something incredible is born—plus, this one was striking on Hunter McGrady.
The spirit of the ‘80s is alive and well. Here’s to a neon comeback!