SI Swimsuit Model Ellie Thumann Served Ultimate Summer Break Energy in Mexico
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann’s photo shoot in Mexico earlier this year channeled the most fun and flirty summer vacation vibes. With tons of unique suits across an array of colors, styles and materials, the content creator, who is best known for her lifestyle, beauty and fashion YouTube platform, truly blew the brand away for a second time.
The 22-year-old posed for her rookie feature in 2023, when she traveled to Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela. Just when we thought there was no way Thumann could top her incredible performance from the chic, denim-on-denim shoot back then, she and visual artist Yu Tsai created magic for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.
“My day was unforgettable in the best way possible from start to finish, ending it with a beautiful sunset. And [then] the sunrise, everything [from] start to finish [was] perfect,” she recalled of her debut experience with the publication. “That’s when it really hit me. It’s surreal and I don’t think I’ll ever fully process it. [I’m] just trying to take it all in knowing it’s such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Really trying to keep myself grounded and looking at everything that’s happened to get me here. It’s just incredible.”
Today, the Arizona native is an internet-favorite because of her honesty and authenticity online. A mental health advocate, Thumann is always keeping it real with fans, sharing the good, the bad and the messy.
Below are five flawless pics from Thumann‘s SI Swimsuit feature with Yu Tsai in Mexico.