SI Swimsuit Model Ellie Thumann Was a Beachy Blue Vision in Puerto Rico
Ellie Thumann is best known for her lifestyle, beauty and fashion YouTube channel, but while she has certainly cemented her status as a content creator, the 22-year-old is also a rising star in the modeling world. From posing for major brands like American Eagle, Hollister and Victoria‘s Secret PINK, to sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, the Arizona native has captivated the attention of the industry and SI Swimsuit alike—and she’s certainly one to watch in the years to come.
Thumann made her debut with the franchise last year, traveling to Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela for the most gorgeous, western-inspired denim-on-denim photo shoot. The Alo Yoga ambassador returned to the fold for the 2024 magazine, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico, where she served the ultimate flirty summer vacation vibes.
While on location for her rookie feature, Thumann expressed nothing but gratitude over the experience of being on set with SI Swimsuit.
“My day was unforgettable in the best way possible from start to finish, ending it with a beautiful sunset. And [then] the sunrise, everything [from] start to finish [was] perfect. [When we wrapped the photo shoot] that’s when it really hit me. It’s surreal and I don’t think I’ll ever fully process it,” she gushed. “[I’m] just trying to take it all in knowing it’s such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Really trying to keep myself grounded and looking at everything that’s happened to get me here. It’s just incredible.”
Today, Thumann uses her platforms to share insight into her glamorous life, but her secret to success is truly showing all the moments in between. The model has created such a connected and close-knit community through her candid content and messaging. She’s also an advocate for mental health awareness and often shares her own vulnerable moments with her followers. While she has always been open about her struggles with anxiety, Thumann is adamant about not letting it get in the way of all her dreams and any exciting opportunities that may come her way.
“I’m very proud of myself because [modeling] can be a very intimidating, vulnerable thing, but everyone’s made me feel very comfortable and very confident in myself and [are] reminding me why I’m here,” she said on set last year. “And it just means a lot to just have amazing people that are making me feel so good.”
