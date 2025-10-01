SI Swimsuit Models Are a ‘Powerful Force’ for Breast Cancer Awareness
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SI Swimsuit is partnering with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign, and brand stars Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English are encouraging women to take charge of their breast health. The trio star in a brand-new collaborative retail collection, modeling exclusive merchandise, including pins, T-shirts, hoodies and more. And while on set at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, the women provided some insight into how and why they hope to create change where women’s breast health issues are concerned.
“Using my platform as a Sports Illustrated brand ambassador and working with the Hard Rock, it brings our worlds together,” Williams says of the collaboration. “ ... We’re putting our campaign out there to say it’s O.K. to get screenings, it’s O.K. to do self-tests, it’s O.K. to do your mammograms and it’s cool [to take care of your breast health].”
While 13% of women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, it’s vitally important to stay on top of your breast health. One of the best ways to do so is by knowing your body, conducting a breast-self exam regularly and bringing any changes to your doctor’s attention immediately. Learn more about how to do so and what to look for here.
Williams, Sanders and Williams English all have personal connections to breast cancer, as they’ve watched loved ones, including girlfriends, aunts and mothers-in-law, battle the disease. That firsthand experience is part of the reason why they chose to take part in SI Swimsuit’s campaign alongside Hard Rock International. As for her participation in the campaign, Williams English says “teaming up to become that powerful force to normalize breast cancer awareness [is] really important.”
Throughout the month of October, SI Swimsuit will continue to serve readers with stories of hope, from sharing impactful stories from survivors to providing educational materials to help women make informed decisions about their breast health. Be sure to read our continued coverage throughout the month here.
“It personally means so much to be part of this shoot,” Sanders adds of the initiative. “ ... I hope this campaign sends a beautiful message to everybody.”