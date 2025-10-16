Swimsuit

6 Photos of SI Swimsuit Models Floating in Water That Will Make You Yearn for Summer

We’ve got the perfect solution for those incoming winter blues.

Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocatuer.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocatuer. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Ever look at a picture and go, “I wish that were me?” We know this feeling all too well, especially when looking at tropical snaps of warmer seasons while it’s dark and gloomy outside.

Don’t get us wrong, fall is a pretty great season, but there’s truly nothing like experiencing the days of summer. We’re practically counting down the days until summer 2026, and perhaps you are, too.

If so, maybe checking out these snaps of gorgeous SI Swimsuit models floating in the blue waters without a care in the world will provide some solace for that summertime desire—or maybe it’ll make you yearn even more. Either way, these stills are a sight to behold.

Robyn Lawley

Robyn Lawley pises in a purple swimsuit in the waters of Malta.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Beauty & The Beach. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

What we would give for a moment underneath the sun in the waters of Malta. Lawley looked like she was in a moment of utter relaxation and tranquility, as she posed with eyes closed and arms spread in this stunning photo. Her deep purple swimsuit made this snapshot stand out even more, acting as the perfect pop of color set against the teal background. It’s an astonishing image, to say the least.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk poses in the green patterned bikini in the ocean.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines & Maui, Hawaii. / Raphael Mazzucco/Sports Illustrated

Shayk never ceases to amaze us with the way she can serve face under any circumstance. Case in point, this moment of her lying afloat while still giving the camera a smoldering gaze. The model’s green patterned string bikini was super cute, especially with the star decoration in the middle of her halter swimsuit top. A star for a star!

Olivia Brower

Olivia Brower poses in the waters of Great Exuma, Bahamas.
Olivia Brower was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Melissa Odabash. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Thanks to Brower, a trip to the Bahamas is no longer a want; it’s an absolute need. The clear liquid behind her looked too good to be true, making the snapshot appear to be something out of a dream. A beautiful moment like this one in Great Exuma deserved an equally beautiful swimsuit— and, of course, Brower met this major requirement.

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil poses in a neon orange bikini in Hollywood, Fla.
Haley Kalil was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

If this shot of Kalil looking this fierce in a neon orange bikini doesn’t make you want to go out and buy a similar swimsuit and pose in the waters, then we don’t know what will. Her model status was made very evident in this shot, as she wowed the camera from head to toe. Nearly submerged in the ocean, Kalil still looked wonderful levitating in Hollywood, Fla.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge is wearing a two-toned green bikini in Cook Islands.
Lily Aldridge was photographed by James Macari in Cook Islands. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

We’re putting the Cook Islands at the top of our vacation bucket list, and Aldridge is why we think you should do the same. Next summer is a great time to pull this off, since a sunny day on this island is certainly on the horizon. After planning your trip, be sure to go out and buy a multicolored two-piece ensemble like her bold bikini. The two shades of green are cutting-edge and will have all the attention on you.

Mia Kang

Mia Kang poses in a green bikini in the waters of Mexico.
Mia Kang was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocatuer. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Talk about being young, wild and free. Kang checked off all these boxes with that wide smile on her face. She was clearly enjoying the vibrant basin located in the picturesque country of Mexico. Coincidentally, her ivy green cut-out swimsuit matched the green underbelly of the waters. Every detail of this image came together to produce a captivating creation.

Summer 2026 can’t come soon enough, but these images are definitely an exceptional remedy for the winter blues!

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

