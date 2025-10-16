6 Photos of SI Swimsuit Models Floating in Water That Will Make You Yearn for Summer
Ever look at a picture and go, “I wish that were me?” We know this feeling all too well, especially when looking at tropical snaps of warmer seasons while it’s dark and gloomy outside.
Don’t get us wrong, fall is a pretty great season, but there’s truly nothing like experiencing the days of summer. We’re practically counting down the days until summer 2026, and perhaps you are, too.
If so, maybe checking out these snaps of gorgeous SI Swimsuit models floating in the blue waters without a care in the world will provide some solace for that summertime desire—or maybe it’ll make you yearn even more. Either way, these stills are a sight to behold.
Robyn Lawley
What we would give for a moment underneath the sun in the waters of Malta. Lawley looked like she was in a moment of utter relaxation and tranquility, as she posed with eyes closed and arms spread in this stunning photo. Her deep purple swimsuit made this snapshot stand out even more, acting as the perfect pop of color set against the teal background. It’s an astonishing image, to say the least.
Irina Shayk
Shayk never ceases to amaze us with the way she can serve face under any circumstance. Case in point, this moment of her lying afloat while still giving the camera a smoldering gaze. The model’s green patterned string bikini was super cute, especially with the star decoration in the middle of her halter swimsuit top. A star for a star!
Olivia Brower
Thanks to Brower, a trip to the Bahamas is no longer a want; it’s an absolute need. The clear liquid behind her looked too good to be true, making the snapshot appear to be something out of a dream. A beautiful moment like this one in Great Exuma deserved an equally beautiful swimsuit— and, of course, Brower met this major requirement.
Haley Kalil
If this shot of Kalil looking this fierce in a neon orange bikini doesn’t make you want to go out and buy a similar swimsuit and pose in the waters, then we don’t know what will. Her model status was made very evident in this shot, as she wowed the camera from head to toe. Nearly submerged in the ocean, Kalil still looked wonderful levitating in Hollywood, Fla.
Lily Aldridge
We’re putting the Cook Islands at the top of our vacation bucket list, and Aldridge is why we think you should do the same. Next summer is a great time to pull this off, since a sunny day on this island is certainly on the horizon. After planning your trip, be sure to go out and buy a multicolored two-piece ensemble like her bold bikini. The two shades of green are cutting-edge and will have all the attention on you.
Mia Kang
Talk about being young, wild and free. Kang checked off all these boxes with that wide smile on her face. She was clearly enjoying the vibrant basin located in the picturesque country of Mexico. Coincidentally, her ivy green cut-out swimsuit matched the green underbelly of the waters. Every detail of this image came together to produce a captivating creation.
Summer 2026 can’t come soon enough, but these images are definitely an exceptional remedy for the winter blues!