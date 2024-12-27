Simone Biles Was Absolutely Glowing in Puerto Vallarta for Second SI Swimsuit Feature
Simone Biles is and forever will be the G.O.A.T. This is not just because of the unmatched gymnastic talent that has earned her over 10 Olympic medals, but also because of her stunning style that can be seen in various public outings and photo shoots—including her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread in 2019.
For the shoot, Biles donned a gorgeous light blue two-piece set to match the Puerto Vallarta beach, where she was photographed by Walter Chin. The top of the set was a stylish piece with cutouts across the bodice that helped it go from just a normal swimsuit top to a jaw-dropping item that certainly would be the topic of any and every conversation. As for the second part of the two-piece set, Biles kept it simple yet effective by sporting a matching light blue bottom.
Thanks to Arrow & Eve, the brand behind this fashionable light blue swimsuit, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit got to see Biles rock one of her best styles in one of her best colors.
The light blue swimsuits certainly didn’t stop there as Biles gave us yet another look for the ages in a look of the same color. This time, the flattering two-piece set came from the brand NIRVANIC SWIM.
On second thought, her 2019 SI Swimsuit feature might’ve just proved that tropical colors in general make for the perfect palette for Biles. So much so that we need to highlight some of our other favorites from the shoot as they’re still as breathtaking as the day they were released.
When she's not wearing tropical colors for our cameras or sporting red, white and blue for the gymnastics stage, Biles steps out in her everyday life in black and white outfits; some of which are so stylish that fans simply can’t get enough and want to know everything about how they can upgrade their closet to look just like the Olympian’s.
And her recent football game outing wasn't the only occasion where Biles looked ravishing in white!
In 2023, Biles tied the knot with Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, who she met on the dating app Raya back in 2020.
Ever since walking down the aisle, the two have been by each other’s sides, rooting for the other's success from the audience. With the pair both being a part of the sports industry, they can be busy around the clock with their respective careers. Even so, no football field nor a gym mat is standing in the way of Biles and Owens’s plans to expand their family.
“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” Biles revealed in August. “He would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”
Biles may have her work cut out for her, especially with the likelihood of her competing in the 2028 Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles, Calif. Even so, because the global competition is relatively far in the future, she is keeping an open mind to any and every outcome.
“Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know,” Biles divulged in August. “But I am getting really old.”
Whether she decides to start having children with Owens soon or decides to go for gold one more time, fans will forever lend their support and love to the legend that she is. And should her future include a dip in the fashion industry like fellow gymnast Suni Lee, Biles can trust that her fans will be right there ready to dress just like the Olympian.