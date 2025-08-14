Simone Biles Shares Sweet Moment With Jonathan Owens As They Begin New Chapter
Simone Biles is back on the sidelines as the NFL preseason kicks into full swing. To celebrate her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, and his game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the decorated Olympian and SI Swimsuit model shared a sentimental post on Instagram with five frames from game day.
“so it begins..... year 8 🧡,” the 28-year-old captioned her carousel. Owens joined the Bears after one season with their northern neighbors, the Green Bay Packers, back in 2023, and four years with Biles’s hometown team, the Houston Texans.
On the field, Biles repped Chicago’s colors with an airbrushed top that read “Owens,” paired with frayed denim shorts, knee-high white boots and a matching orange purse. “I got my shift off of Etsy, but then I cut it to make it my own,” Biles explained in a TikTok video where she showed off her entire look. “Cute little halter, learned it from Pinterest.”
And we’re not the only ones loving Biles’s latest post: “in her wag era,” Suni Lee declared. “Such a beautiful couple!!🔥,” one user exclaimed. “Just here for the love and the game day fits ❤️🔥,” another fan commented—and honestly, same.
The seven-time Olympic gold medal winner actually dove into her creative process when picking an outfit for her man’s matchups en route to one of his games last season. “I reach out to some of the creators that make the apparel,” Biles explained to Olympic Gymnastics back in December. “I have no ideas. I let them kind of free-ball it, and I say, ’Surprise me.’”
Additionally, Biles touched on her attendance during Owens’s season, saying that “it means the world” to both of them. “For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sidelines before, because he says that’s his pregame routine,” she continued. “So, he’s always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes.”
We love the power couple, especially as they cheer each other on in their respective crafts. In fact, Biles’s sentiment echoes a similar one from her husband when he traveled to Paris to support her during her most recent Olympic stint.
“Before the competition started, Simone and I had our calming moment,” Owens penned in a postcard to the Bears. “I could see her looking through the crowd to find [Owens and Biles’s mother, Nellie] so I was just waving my hand like crazy [...] We got to lock eyes, blow kisses to each other and have that special moment—just the two of us.”
The Bears will tip off the regular season vs. the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sept. 8.