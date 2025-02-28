Simone Biles Shows Off Her ‘Pretty View’ in Loved-Up PDA Pics With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are just too cute for words as they proved their love was stronger than ever with their much-overdue honeymoon in South Africa. Whenever they weren’t staring into each other’s eyes, they stopped to look at the breathtaking views the country has.
Biles—who has blessed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with two features starting in Houston in 2017—took to Instagram to share another lovely update from their trip. By the looks of it, she was chilling as if her life depended on it in the beautiful town of Franschhoek, located in Cape Town, South Africa. Surrounded by aesthetically pleasing mountains, the Olympian enjoyed vacationing in a place so unbelievably delightful.
In between kisses in front of the plains and solo photos in front of the peaks of Franschhoek, Biles and Owens enjoyed some much-needed eatery in some of the finest restaurants in the country. It goes without saying that with each and every outing, the two were dressed in comfortable yet stylish clothing. In the post below, Biles is seen in her sky blue smock dress and Owens in his pink patterned shirt and white pants. Both looks did a great job of matching the relaxing vibes of their trip.
Taking flicks and dining in South Africa are some of the more tame activities Biles and Owens did as the couple, who started dating in 2020 and got married in 2023, went on a plethora of exciting escapades. From chilling by the aqua-blue pool to befriending adorable elephants, these two did everything under the sun. And one of their more recent activities consisted of an exclusive and luxurious helicopter ride across South Africa.
In the air, Biles documented the panoramic view of the lands, oceans and all the outstanding marvels this country had to offer. As soon as she touched base, she took a snap of her and her boo in front of the flying machine, captioning, “I’ll travel anywhere w/ you❤️🚁”.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, including this lovely trip. Biles posted an update on her Instagram story, stating that she was back in the United States. But before bidding a farewell to South Africa, she expressed her utmost gratitude for being shown a good time.
“THANK YOU SOUTH AFRICA 🤎,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story. “My heart is so full.”