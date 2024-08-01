Simone Biles Reveals Long-Awaited Team USA Name and It Has a Special Meaning
Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team have been teasing the country all week by not revealing their official name. In the past, the winning group have been named the Fighting Four, Fierce Five and Final Five, and in a press conference following Tuesday night’s phenomenal gold medal-winning performance by Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, former team captain and gymnastics commentator Aly Raisman inquired about the group’s team name this year.
Biles, who is now the most-decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, and the rest of the women cheekily smiled and avoided answering the question. Raisman, 30, who is still close friends with the 27-year-old athlete, lightheartedly pushed, asking again.
“F Around And Find Out,” Biles stated a few moments later as the audience laughed.
Later that day, the Houston native, who now has eight Olympic medals total, chimed in on social media platform X to correct the narrative, revealing the true official team name.
“okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team). s/o to cecile,” Biles tweeted, giving a special shout-out to French gymnastics coach and former artistic gymnast Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.
“The ‘Golden Girls’ is a perfect name! It beautifully captures both the team’s seasoned excellence & glittering achievements,” retired American gymnast Dominique Moceanu sweetly commented. “The journey of this team continues to inspire & shine bright!”
Team USA, who finished with a collective score of 171.296, opted for an incredibly fitting nickname. While Raisman was the oldest female gymnast to win gold at the age of 22 in 2016, she is now the fourth oldest to do so, as Biles, Carey, 24, and Chiles, 23, have all eclipsed her record.