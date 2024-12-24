‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast Rallies Around Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
Following the disturbing news of what Blake Lively alleged happened during filming for the 2024 movie It Ends with Us, Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are speaking out publicly in support of their friend.
In a turn of events, Lively filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging that the 40-year-old caused distress to the actress, 37, by creating an extremely hostile work environment.
The A Simple Favor actress accused Baldoni of engaging in numerous concerning behaviors and conversations used to make her uncomfortable, including––but not limited to––showing her pornographic photos and images of other women, having unwarranted conversations about his sex life and observing her topless body on multiple occasions without her consent.
Baldoni’s alleged persistent sexual harassment of Lively became so out of control, the actress was left with no choice but to ensure her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was present on the set for the remainder of the 2024 film’s production. Lively and Reynolds allegedly had to have an emergency meeting with the It Ends with Us crew to cease Baldon's inappropriate actions.
In addition to Baldoni’s alleged on-set behavior, Lively believes Baldoni launched an elaborate smear campaign against her in an effort to defame her character.
Alleged leaked text messages between Baldoni and his PR team, consisting of experts Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, show that the Jane the Virgin actor planned to “bury” Lively if she ever stepped out of line during the creative process of It Ends with Us. The plan was seemingly enacted not long after Lively and Baldoni allegedly butted heads about the themes of the film and the direction the creative team should take for their promotional tour.
“We should have a plan for IF she does the same when the movie comes out,” Baldoni wrote to Abel in alleged text messages.
Months later, Abel allegedly wrote to Nathan, “He wants to feel like [Lively] can be buried,” seemingly confirming Baldoni’s hostile sentiments regarding his co-star.
With Baldoni, Abel and Nathan being in alignment, Nathan then allegedly sent out a message that prompted the eventual smear campaign against Lively, writing, “[...] Because that could get us in a lot of trouble. We can’t write we will destroy her. You know we can bury anyone.”
Baldoni’s legal team has since spoken out about Lively accusations, painting her words as “false” and “salacious.” This team has also gone so far as to say that Lively is making, “yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.”
Baldoni’s legal team believes that the public turned its back on Lively following the backlash that took place after unflattering interviews involving her were uncovered. However, it's become evident that Lively still has supporters rooting for her.
The main cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants––America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel––wrote a joint statement pouring out their love for Lively, confirming they will stand in solidarity with her throughout this difficult situation.
The statement also calls out the “hypocrisy” in how Baldoni and his team worked to bring a story about violence against women to life via It Ends with Us but proceeded to allegedly participate in the harassment against Lively. In a closing statement, the cast also implores everyone to educate themselves on the details of Lively’s legal complaint for the sake of starting a larger conversation about what retaliation in the workplace may look like against women.
As the case is ongoing, more supporters of Lively are coming to the forefront, calling for justice.