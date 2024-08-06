Blake Lively Just Wore the Most Intricate, Flower-Adorned Braid of Our Dreams
Leave it to Blake Lively to make a braid look anything but basic. The actress has been rocking a floral-heavy wardrobe of late as she promotes her new film, It Ends With Us, in which she plays a florist aptly named Lily Bloom. Art has been imitating life recently, and the 36-year-old star’s aesthetic has even applied to her enviable locks.
For a promotional pop-up event in New York on Aug. 3, Lively donned the most intricate, floral-adorned braid that looks like something straight out of a story book. Go-to hairstylist Jennifer Yepez wove fresh pink, yellow and purple blooms into the textured braid, which Lively then casually tossed over one shoulder.
As for her ensemble, the Blake Brown haircare brand founder donned hot pink from head to toe, including a mini dress by Dauphinette, wool jacket by p é r o and pointed-toe Malone Souliers pumps. Lively shared snapshots from the event on Instagram, where many of her 45.3 million followers were just as taken with her bright and beautiful look as we were.
“Obsessed with this hairstyle, looks like a version of Rapunzel 🌺😍🌸,” one user commented.
“that hairstyle is everything WOW,” an additional fan gushed.
“A sign for Disney to make a live action Rapunzel starring you,” another person suggested.
“Spotted: Our queen Serena turned into princess Rapunzel for the day. Doesn’t she just look lovely?” someone else wrote, doing their best Gossip Girl voiceover impression. “Rumor has it that her new movie is around the corner. I’m excited to watch it with you Upper East Siders. You know you love me. Xoxo. Gossip Girl.”