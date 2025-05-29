We’re Still Thinking About Sixtine’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Debut, and These Pics Are 5 Reasons Why
When Sixtine hit the sandy shores of Dominica for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, she wasn’t just celebrating a milestone in her modeling career—she was also celebrating her birthday.
“As we wrapped [shooting], everybody did the ‘Yay, we wrapped’ clap and then they all just started bursting into singing,” the model disclosed to the magazine. “There wasn’t even any pause, it just literally went straight into them singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, which is insane. I got to shoot Sports Illustrated on my 25th birthday.”
Nearly half a year after that day, the content creator graced the pages of SI Swimsuit for the very first time when the magazine hit stands in May.
On launch day for the 2023 issue, the SI Swimsuit rookie expressed her excitement on Instagram, pairing a snapshot from shoot day with a sentimental message.
“It’s been almost 6 months since shooting this on my birthday, and I still can’t believe this isn’t just a dream,” Sixtine wrote. “So grateful to be a part of the [SI Swimsuit] family.”
Naturally, fans of the model flocked to the post’s comment section to share some love:
“name a more confident, glowing beauty,” one user declared.
“SO BEAUTIFUL 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻,” another commenter exclaimed.
“Taking birthday suit to a whole other level,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
For Sixtine, the possibility of becoming an SI Swimsuit model was something she actively envisioned—quite literally—before it became a very real accomplishment.
“I have a picture of one of the girls holding her Sports Illustrated magazine in Times Square, and it’s in the bottom corner [of my vision board],” the model elaborated. “I honestly forgot it was there, and then when I got the call, I was like—this is literally on my vision board [...] It’s kind of just unreal.”
The model, who has now amassed over a million followers on Instagram and TikTok, is also aware of the impact her feature had on readers of the magazine.
“Being a rookie feels powerful and strong,” she explained. “I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that.”
In 2024, the model returned to the fold for her sophomore campaign in Belize.
“To everyone who has made my dreams come true, I am forever grateful for you,” the model posted to Instagram almost one year after her debut. “[I] am just giddy with excitement at the fact that this is my life 🥹.”