Skylar Diggins Shares Sweetest Sentiment on Teammate Nneka Ogwumike: ‘Every Night She’s Breaking Records’
The bond between Seattle Storm power duo and SI Swimsuit models Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins goes far beyond the basketball court.
Following the team’s massive 89-79 win against the New York Liberty on Sunday, where Ogwumike (26 points) and Diggins (20 points) led the way in scoring, the duo spoke to the media in a postgame press conference that gave us all the feels.
“I came [to Seattle] to play with Nneka,” Diggins explained. The 10-year veteran joined the Storm in February 2024 after missing the 2023 season following the birth of her second child. “What she does, you know, day in and day out—it’s special. And you shouldn’t take it for granted."
Ogwumike signed with Seattle the same month as Diggins. Following one of the best seasons of her now 13-year tenure in the league, she secured All-WNBA and All-Defensive Team selections while ranking sixth league-wide in scoring (19.1), rebounding (8.8), and steals (1.7) per game in 2023.
“She is still in her prime and continuing to get better and better,” Diggins continued, adding that her admiration for Ogwumike is “deeper than just basketball.”
As tears filled her eyes, Diggins noted that it’s her teammate’s character that she holds in the highest regard. “I’m inspired by her personally [and] professionally. She’s a way better woman than me,” the guard stated. “I look up to her, and not only for what she does on the floor. It’s how she carries herself.”
During the duo’s sophomore season in Seattle, their squad continues to climb league rankings, currently sitting at the number five spot—but they’re not satisfied just yet.
To Diggins, “contending for a championship” is the ultimate goal, as she said in late May. “I think we can take it pretty far, especially because not only are we both here again, but we were both here for the first time last year,” Ogwumike concurred. “We have a very shared experience and kind of memory of what we did last year and how we want to build off of it.”
And while playoff contention won’t ensue for a couple more months, Diggins is giving her flowers to her partner in crime now.
“She’s a champion. She’s the most disrespected MVP in the history of our league. And every night she’s breaking records,” the 34-year-old concluded. “It’s amazing what she’s done, and we celebrate her every day. It’s a blessing to be on this team with her. She’s a first ballot Hall of Famer.”