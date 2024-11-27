Social Media Reacts to Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson Winning ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33
It all came to an end tonight on Dancing With the Stars. Season 33 of the beloved ABC reality show has been nothing short of unforgettable, featuring top-notch dances between the pairs as well as close bonds formed. Along with suspected showmances between former Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, we’ve also gotten to see fantastic evolutions for celebrities like fellow SI Swimsuit model and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, as well as Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.
Going into the season finale, we had five couples left after the semifinals saw no one eliminated. This included Maher and pro Bersten, Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson, Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong, Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold and Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson.
At the end of the special three-hour episode, we finally learned who would be taking home the Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson had the highest score and ultimately won Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. As expected, viewers had so much to say about the results, with the former Bachelor star’s biggest fans coming out to applaud his win.
The competition came down between Maher and Bersten and Graziadei and Johnson. Not only have they been fantastic—especially in recent weeks—but their fans are incredibly dedicated and have made sure to send them through via audience voting. Though at the end of the day, it could’ve been anyone’s game. Pretty Little Liars star Kinney was absolutely fantastic each week, while athletes Amendola and Nedoroscik have come a long way since the season premiere.
Maher and Bersten’s performances—particularly their freestyle dance to “Femininomenon” which received a perfect score of three 10s—were applauded on social media.
Kinney and Armstrong also received acclaim for their freestyle that paid homage to Black artists who came before them as they made history as the first Black couple to make it to the DWTS finale. The pair gave it their all in a fantastic performance, dancing to a mashup of “Hellzapoppin’” by Eyal Vilner Big Band and “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield. They received a perfect score of three 10s from the judges.
Audiences expressed their disappointment when Kinney and Armstrong were announced as coming in third place, with many feeling like they deserved a higher ranking this season.
Here’s how the final five couples ended up on the leaderboard in the end:
- Fifth place - Amendola and Carson
- Fourth place - Nedoroscik and Arnold
- Third place - Kinney and Armstrong
- Second place - Maher and Bersten
- First place - Graziadei and Johnson
In tonight’s finale, the contestants definitely brought their A-game and we, like the judges, were so impressed. It was also amazing to see past Season 33 contestants, including Nader and her pro partner Savchenko, back on the dancefloor. Though some were eliminated early on in the season, we hadn’t forgotten about them!
Congratulations to Graziadei and Johnson! It was a great season.