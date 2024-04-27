Social Media Sensation Natalie Mariduena Made a Splash in Belize
Ananya Panchal
Natalie Mariduena is the “people’s princess” of SI Swimsuit models. She was picked by public opinion through an Instagram poll before her debut with the brand in 2021, when she traveled to Hollywood, Fla., and posed for photographer James Macari. The social media star, who is the president of David Dobrik LLC, returned to the fold the following year and was captured by visual artist Yu Tsai amidst the breathtaking nature and jungles of Belize.
Today, Mariduena is the founder and designer of clothing brand Eladay. The Illinois native and Los Angeles resident regularly share snippets of her work, travel, personal fashion sense and lifestyle recommendations on her platform.
“I grew up seeing the Sports Illustrated magazines too, and the calendars, and all these beautiful women that would always be displayed in the pages of their magazine. I got into Sports Illustrated through Instagram. They ran a poll along the lines of, ‘What Insta-baddie do you want to see in our next issue?’ My audience voted for me, and I ended up winning that poll,” she recalled. “Fast forward a couple months and the editor [MJ Day] is calling me to set up an interview. I prepared the whole night before. When she logged on, she just said, ‘I’m not going to beat around the bush. Pack your bags. We’re shooting in Miami in a month.’ It was the most surreal experience. I had never done any sort of editorial photo shoot, let alone with 20-plus people. But it was extremely empowering, and it made me feel like the coolest, baddest girl on the block. It was an awesome experience.”
Below are six breathtaking pics from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Belize.