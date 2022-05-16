Natalie Mariduena was photographed in Belize by Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit in 2022, along with Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, and Leyna Bloom.

Mariduena has been featured on SI Swimsuit from sharing her tips on combating negative online comments to sharing her favorite vacation spots.

The Chicago native, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 and uses her social media platforms of more than 8 million followers to promote “Do Good” initiatives focused on sustainability, female empowerment, body positivity and political initiatives.

Belize is a remarkable paradise full of beaches, jaguars, and some of the best scuba and snorkeling in the world! Beyond the unmatched natural wonders, enriching history and archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. Belize has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world’s friendliest destinations.

To learn more about Belize click here! | To plan your next trip to Belize click here!

In Belize, the team shot between jungles, lagoons and desolate islands with stunning waters, agriculture and wildlife. We wanted the styling to reflect the vibrance and abundance of the location. They pulled South American–inspired florals, dramatic structural pieces and bold jewelry that could keep up the beautiful and intense surroundings.

Hair: DJ Quintero

Makeup: Lisa Aharon of The Wall Group

Photographer: Yu Tsai

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Divine Feminine Intimates. Earrings by Viktoria Hayman.

Shop swimsuits by Divine Feminine Intimates: Soulmate Top ($65) and Soulmate Bottom ($50).

Shop earrings by Viktoria Hayman: Mother-of-Pearl and Carved Wood Leaf Double Drop Earrings ($155).

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Bruna Malucelli. Necklace by ANNELE.

Shop swimsuits by Bruna Malucelli: Similar style, Amanda Top ($118) and Marina Bottom ($118).

Shop necklaces by ANNELE: Candy Currant Necklace ($160).

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Virgins Saints & Angels.



Shop swimsuits by Zimmermann: Tropicana Ring Tie Bikini ($235).

Shop earrings by Virgins Saints & Angels: Pearl Hoop Earrings ($229).

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by VERDELIMON SWIMWEAR. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.



Shop swimsuits by VERDELIMON SWIMWEAR: Moa top ($139) and Bauta bottoms ($147).

Shop earrings by 8 Other Reasons.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.

Shop earrings by 8 Other Reasons.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek.

Shop swimsuits by Angelys Balek: String Bikini & Brazilian Bottoms (THB ฿7,800).

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by BAHÍA MARÍA. Earrings by Eklexic.



Shop swimsuits by BAHÍA MARÍA: Similar style, Coral One Piece ($240).

Shop earrings by Eklexic.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Farm Rio. Earrings by Eklexic.Ring by Gucci.

Shop swimsuits by Farm Rio: Cow Print Bananas Bikini Top ($105) and Cow Print Bananas Bikini Bottom ($80).

Shop earrings by Eklexic.Shop rings by Gucci.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by INDAH.

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by FISCH. Bracelet by Gianfranco Ferre provided by New York Vintage

Shop swimsuits by FISCH: Coquillage Grande Fish bikini top ($95) and Jean Grande Fish bikini bottoms ($81).

Natalie Mariduena was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by INDAH.

