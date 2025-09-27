We’re Reaching for These Splurge-Worthy Swimsuits for Libra Season
The arrival of the fall season also means the arrival of Libra season, which spans for roughly one month, starting on Sept. 23. Here’s how we’d style the star sign.
According to Parade, Libras are drawn to “sophisticated,” “tailored” and trendsetting items in their wardrobe. The publication continues, “Libras favor designer labels that lend a chic, crisp and clean look that pairs well with their balanced and fair personality traits.”
In turn, for any Libra looking for swimwear inspiration that speaks to these qualities, you’ve come to the right spot.
Kate Love in Hollywood, Fla.
In the Sunshine State for her SI Swimsuit 2021 photo shoot, the brand staple sported this dynamic suit from LaQuan Smith. Its tailored bodice hugged the model’s figure, as its balconette-style top and low-rise bottoms added an edgy twist to the black-and-white monokini.
Nelly Korda in Boca Raton
More recently, Korda repped the same label during her first shoot in the fold. Similar to Love’s number, this garment has a unique cut, with its long-sleeve one-shoulder style. Yet, it still remains a go-to option for a staple black suit that will naturally turn heads.
Brooks Nader in Bermuda
Like Libra’s leveled mentality, this Elisabetta Franchi suit—worn by seven-time SI Swimsuit model Nader in Bermuda—features symmetrical cutouts along its middrift. Its chain detailing along its center also elevates the suit with luxurious gold hardware.
Christen Goff in Portugal
We’re still thinking about the details in this shiny navy blue suit from Zimmermann, which was featured in the fold over a year ago on Christen Goff. It has O-ring embellishments on its high-waisted bottoms and balconette top, with fabric laced through its hardware—displayed by the five-year brand staple.
Hyunjoo Hwang in Bali
Hwang showcased this denim-inspired look, five years before the style came back with a force during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show this spring. With intricate stitching and a lace-up bodice, this Agent Provocateur one-piece channels Libra energy in swimwear form.
Alix Earle in Miami
Take your bikini collection to the next level with this sparkly teal two-piece from Oséree. Its daring one-shoulder cut is simplistic and totally stylish, and fit Earle like a glove during her SI Swimsuit debut in Miami.
Jasmine Sanders in Puerto Rico
Sanders wore this studded white strapless suit from ADRIANA DEGREAS during her fourth SI Swimsuit stint in Puerto Rico. While its price tag may be hefty, it’s currently on sale for 50% off its regular retail price of $480.