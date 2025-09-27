Swimsuit

We’re Reaching for These Splurge-Worthy Swimsuits for Libra Season

These swimwear looks simply speak to the star sign.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

The arrival of the fall season also means the arrival of Libra season, which spans for roughly one month, starting on Sept. 23. Here’s how we’d style the star sign.

According to Parade, Libras are drawn to “sophisticated,” “tailored” and trendsetting items in their wardrobe. The publication continues, “Libras favor designer labels that lend a chic, crisp and clean look that pairs well with their balanced and fair personality traits.”

In turn, for any Libra looking for swimwear inspiration that speaks to these qualities, you’ve come to the right spot.

Kate Love in Hollywood, Fla.

Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. Earrings by The Last Line.
Kate Love was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by LaQuan Smith. Earrings by The Last Line. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

In the Sunshine State for her SI Swimsuit 2021 photo shoot, the brand staple sported this dynamic suit from LaQuan Smith. Its tailored bodice hugged the model’s figure, as its balconette-style top and low-rise bottoms added an edgy twist to the black-and-white monokini.

Nelly Korda in Boca Raton

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Laquan Smith. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

More recently, Korda repped the same label during her first shoot in the fold. Similar to Love’s number, this garment has a unique cut, with its long-sleeve one-shoulder style. Yet, it still remains a go-to option for a staple black suit that will naturally turn heads.

Brooks Nader in Bermuda

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Elisabetta Franchi. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Like Libra’s leveled mentality, this Elisabetta Franchi suit—worn by seven-time SI Swimsuit model Nader in Bermuda—features symmetrical cutouts along its middrift. Its chain detailing along its center also elevates the suit with luxurious gold hardware.

Christen Goff in Portugal

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann.
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We’re still thinking about the details in this shiny navy blue suit from Zimmermann, which was featured in the fold over a year ago on Christen Goff. It has O-ring embellishments on its high-waisted bottoms and balconette top, with fabric laced through its hardware—displayed by the five-year brand staple.

Hyunjoo Hwang in Bali

Hyunjoo Hwang wears a denim swimsuit in Bali.
Hyunjoo Hwang was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Hwang showcased this denim-inspired look, five years before the style came back with a force during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show this spring. With intricate stitching and a lace-up bodice, this Agent Provocateur one-piece channels Libra energy in swimwear form.

Alix Earle in Miami

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. Swimsuit by Oséree.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Take your bikini collection to the next level with this sparkly teal two-piece from Oséree. Its daring one-shoulder cut is simplistic and totally stylish, and fit Earle like a glove during her SI Swimsuit debut in Miami.

Jasmine Sanders in Puerto Rico

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ADRIANA DEGREAS. Necklace by Éliou. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sanders wore this studded white strapless suit from ADRIANA DEGREAS during her fourth SI Swimsuit stint in Puerto Rico. While its price tag may be hefty, it’s currently on sale for 50% off its regular retail price of $480.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

