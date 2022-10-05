Stay Up-to-Date on the Latest Swimwear Trends

At SI Swimsuit, we work with hundreds of swim and resort wear companies, from household names like ROXY to luxury, emerging brands like Maygel Coronel to independent designers which have dominated on social media like Heavy Manners. And many, many more that are under the radar and deserve recognition and a spot in your suitcase.

We are always on the lookout for newcomers, especially those who work to innovate in sustainable ways, give back, and are more than just a brand. To keep you on the cutting edge of what’s hot in the world of swim, our fashion editors will be collecting and sharing their favorite suits on a monthly basis as part of our new Editor’s Rack series.

At the beginning of every month, we will be going live from The Swimfluence Network App letting you in on all of our favorite pieces. You don’t want to miss this. The first Editor’s Rack will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. EST. Tune in on the app!