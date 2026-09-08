The Story Behind the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Shoot in Montauk, N.Y.

A group of eight incredible women traveled to Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, where they were photographed by Ben Watts for this year’s magazine. The talent was composed of one brand legend, three familiar faces and four rookie models—one of whom ended up landing the cover.

“We’re having so much fun,” Nicole Williams English stated while on set. “It’s kinda surreal that I’m shooting year four already. Time flies. One thing that I hope happens on set today is we get the cover shot. That would be nice.”

Little did she know at the time, Williams English would in fact go on to land herself on the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. While on location, The Girls star also shared her go-to mantra (“You got this!”), who her biggest supporter is (her mother) and her favorite moment while in Montauk (posing in front of a gorgeous sunset).

“Today was really amazing,” she added. “Every year, you think you can’t top the last and it always ends up topping it, so I’m excited.”

Rookies Hannah Berner, Remi Bader, Erin Marley Klay and Tunde Oyeneyin also joined the fold this year after being photographed in Montauk. Berner showcased her trademark wit and kept everyone laughing while also getting serious about the experience at hand.

“Being a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] rookie is incredible because I love to celebrate that women are so many things,” Berner stated. “You can be funny, you can be sexy, you can be insecure, you can be everything because we’re human.”

While on set, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, showed how she fashioned a Montauk tee into an off-the-shoulder crop top for Berner in the moment and talked about her inspiration for the Blue Crush, surf-inspired shoot. Berner also shared her excitement over following in the steps of famous athletes by starring in the issue.

Meanwhile, familiar faces Nina Agdal, Ali Truwit and XANDRA returned to the fold after posing for their photo shoots in Montauk. Agdal, a brand legend, reflected on how special her 2026 feature was, noting that she first posed for SI Swimsuit at the age of 20. Now 34, the proud wife and mom is a pro on set, noting that the tiniest swimsuit she wore this year was her favorite look from set.

Truwit, who returned for her second consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot, described being back for year two as “absolutely surreal.” “I truly just have learned how much representation means,” she stated. “You know, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and I’m honored that I’m in this position.”

Bader and XANDRA teamed up for some surf camp action in between takes, which made for some great behind-the-scenes footage in Montauk. During her interview, Bader also talked about feeling empowered on the SI Swimsuit runway in 2025, while XANDRA shared her excitement over returning to the fold for the third year in a row.

Klay stated it was an “honor” to be on set, sharing that she had been manifesting a photo shoot with SI Swimsuit for years. “When you want something so badly, you wonder why it’s not happening in the moment,” she explained. “And then when it finally happens, you’re like, ‘Of course I had to wait until now. Now I’m ready. Now I have all the tools I need to do a good job here.’”

And last but certainly not least, after winning the 2025 Swim Search, Oyeneyin found herself on the SI Swimsuit set for the very first time, bringing her fierce and bubbly energy to Montauk. The Peloton instructor and New York Times best-selling author shared a relatable tidbit of advice: always listen to your gut and “believe in [yourself]. Period.”

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