Inside SI Swimsuit 2026: Meet the Women Photographed in Montauk, N.Y.

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands in less than a month, and we can’t wait for you to see the incredible photos that make up this year’s magazine. And while plenty of our travels for the issue involved jetting out of the country, some stateside locations truly transported us to another world, without even having to leave the U.S.

In addition to some truly remarkable moments captured in Botswana, Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and Fort Myers, Fla., we also traveled to Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 issue, where a group of eight incredible women spent their well-deserved time in front of the spotlight.

Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA were all photographed by Ben Watts in the state of New York. While Agdal, Williams English, Truwit and XANDRA are returning familiar faces, Bader, Berner, Marley Klay and Oyeneyin are all rookies in this year’s magazine.

Below, take a sneak peek at the first official images of each of the eight women who posed for the forthcoming SI Swimsuit Issue in Montauk, N.Y., where Kérastase served as the official haircare partner of 2026.

The location

Hero Beach Club created the backdrop for our photo shoot in Montauk, N.Y., offering a serene retreat set against the Atlantic Ocean. Though built in the 1950s, the property retains a modern, vibrant aesthetic while still maintaining its nostalgic mid-century architecture.

Coastal charm abounds at Hero Beach Club, where rooms offer boutique comfort with partial ocean views and guests can expect a laid-back stay right on the water. If you’re looking for a beachfront retreat that offers up natural beauty with some chill surf culture, Hero Beach Club is the place to be. And as you will see below, the Montauk, N.Y., venue created an effortlessly cool setting for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

The models

Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Returning to the fold for the first time since she was deemed a brand legend in 2024, Agdal made her brand debut back in 2012. Her photo shoot on Desroches Island, Seychelles earned her Rookie of the Year honors, and the 34-year-old Danish model went on to land the cover of the magazine two years later. She shared the front of the 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

Outside of her work with the brand, Agdal is a proud wife and mother who is passionate about health and wellness. She has served as a host on MTV’s Ridiculousness and has appeared on the covers of publications like Hamptons, Maxim and Galore.

Remi Bader

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Madibu. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Though she made her debut with the brand on the Swim Week runway last year, this is Bader’s first time posing for the print issue. A content creator, entrepreneur and model, the 31-year-old is known for her viral realistic clothing hauls, which incorporate her trademark sense of humor and voice when it comes to size inclusivity. The mental health advocate boasts more than three million followers across her platforms.

Bader, who has been named to the TIME100 Creators List and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, is also a thriving entrepreneur. She is the founder of FanGirl, a combo clip-on fan and ring light, and creator of the Edited by Remi clothing collection for Sam’s Club. She has cemented her status as an influencer and multihyphenate, as Bader has garnered brand deals with the likes of Dove, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Neutrogena and YSL Beauty.

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A stand-up comedian and podcast cohost, Berner is known for her cutting humor and incredible crowd work. Her comedy special, We Ride at Dawn, premiered at No. 2 on Netflix, while her podcasts, Giggly Squad (cohosted with Paige DeSorbo) and Berner Phone (alongside husband Des Bishop) have garnered more than 100 million combined downloads. Last April, Berner and DeSorbo released their book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, which was an instant New York Times best-seller.

The 34-year-old, who makes her brand debut in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, has been named to Variety’s 2024 “The New Power of New York” list, as well as The Hollywood Reporter’s “The Creator A-List” the same year.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Making a triumphant return to the fold for the fourth consecutive year, Williams English is a model, entrepreneur, television personality and content creator prominently known for starring on the E! reality show WAGS.

The 41-year-old, who was named SI Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year in 2023, is also the founder and designer of swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn. Outside of her work, Williams English is a proud wife and mother who is passionate about animal rights. She is currently a U.S. celebrity ambassador for World Animal Protection, a global animal welfare nonprofit organization, and an ambassador for plant-based company Beyond Meat.

Erin Marley Klay

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SHAN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Marley Klay, who makes her SI Swimsuit debut in this year’s magazine, was initially discovered on Instagram. Today, she has more than 750,000 followers across platforms who know and love her for her body-positive content.

Since embarking upon a career in the modeling industry, the 24-year-old has worked with brands like SKIMS, Wet n Wild, House of CB and others. Marley Klay, who hails from Texas, enjoys challenging industry norms while encouraging other plus-sized women to live their fullest lives, no matter what.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Oyeneyin, our 2025 Swim Search winner, is a renowned Peloton instructor, New York Times best-selling author and model. The 40-year-old Nike athlete is also the host of the Fitness Flipped podcast, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts. Over the years, Oyeneyin has served as a motivational speaker for major organizations like Google, JPMorgan Chase and Deloitte.

In addition to her presence in the fitness industry, Oyeneyin has recently broken into the entertainment space. She made her acting debut in Season 2 of Hulu’s Life & Beth, and earlier this year, joined Tyler Perry’s drama, Sistas, as a series regular.

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Returning for her second consecutive year in the SI Swimsuit Issue, Truwit is a two-time Paralympic medalist. A lifelong swimmer, the 25-year-old athlete graduated from Yale University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in cognitive science and behavioral economics.

Just days after graduation, Truwit lost her foot and part of her leg in a shark attack. A month after her amputation, she was back in the water, and Truwit went on to earn two silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 400m-freestyle and 100m-backstroke races (while also setting the American record in both events). She is the founder of the strongerthanyouthink.org charity, through which she champions disability awareness.

XANDRA

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Two Fish. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A three-time SI Swimsuit model and professional DJ, XANDRA is a rising content creator and musician. The 25-year-old has performed at major industry events like the F1 Miami Grand Prix, Pegasus World Cup and Lollapalooza. She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she earned her degree in marketing and a minor in music business.

XANDRA was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2025, and has partnered with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Celsius, YSL Beauty, Coach and others.