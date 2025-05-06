Your Summer Energy Starts With Birthday Girl Angel Reese’s Debut SI Swimsuit Shoot
“I am a queen. I am confident. I am strong. I am who I am.” These are just some of the affirmations Angel Reese told herself while on set for her very first shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2023.
Alongside photographer Yu Tsai, the 6-foot-3 Maryland native made her debut with the magazine in Los Angeles. In celebration of her 23rd birthday today, we’re taking the opportunity to resurface some of our favorite frames from the WNBA All-Star’s debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot. We’re getting closer and closer to the summer season, so allow these gorgeous shots to get you ready for warm-weather vibes.
“[Angel] is making a name for herself as a fierce competitor and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women’s basketball,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of Reese's 2023 debut.
As Louisiana State University’s highest-rated recruit for women’s basketball at the time of her commitment, Reese took the program to new heights, securing the team’s first-ever NCAA championship in 2023.
The following year, Reese earned a Southeastern Conference Player of the Year nod and currently holds the record for most rebounds per game (14.4) in program history, according to WNBA.com.
“Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard,” Day continued.
Following an elite collegiate career, Reese took her game to the professional level. The forward was selected as the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.
And yet, in a new setting, the ‘Bayou Barbie’ continued to make waves. In just one season in the professional league, Reese became the WNBA’s all-time leader in consecutive double-doubles (15), averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
Along with an All-Rookie Team selection, the Sky player also notched an All-Star appearance, joining Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark as the only two rookies to secure a spot on the season’s prestigious roster.
“The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag,” Angel said while on set for her 2023 debut shoot.
Two years later, her sentiment holds true. Sporting Thom Brown in her first preseason game with the Sky, the All-Star is primed for another season of stellar ‘fits and stuffed stat sheets.
The Chicago Sky’s first regular season game tips off on May 17 vs. the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. ET.
Happy birthday, Angel Reese!