Suni Lee Steps Out in Style for Kim Kardashian’s Star-Studded Skims Opening Party
Suni Lee was all smiles when she attended Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS celebration following the opening of the brand’s very own store in New York City.
The talented Olympic gold medalist decided to roll in an all-black ensemble that matched the vibes of most other attendees of the event. Lee wore a heavy black trench coat over her black outfit. She decorated the simple yet classic outfit with a blinged-out necklace and a long and wavy hairstyle that matched perfectly with her monochromatic look.
Lee’s fans weren’t the only ones obsessed with this look as Kardashian also was so impressed that she took to her Instagram to feature the gymnast in her star-studded photo set commemorating the special event.
From Cardi B., Ice Spice and FKA Twigs to Gayle King, Paris Hilton and Ciara, Lee fit in just right in this sea of stars.
In between attending parties for SKIMS and winning an array of Olympic medals, Lee spends her time bringing awareness to the American Kidney Fund. Lee collaborated with the organization to educate others about the importance of looking after their kidney health to try and prevent diseases and disorders. Lee also desires to ensure that people know that there is help available for those who have been affected by kidney disease.
Naturally, Lee’s fans were pleased to see their favorite icon fighting for something as important as physical health, which is why they didn’t hesitate to show their full support for Lee’s current partnership in the post above, shared this week.
“👏 👏👏 bringing awareness to health struggles is SO important. ❤️,” one comment beautifully said.
“Thank you for representing so many of us battling kidney disease!” another comment thanked.
“representing so many people who suffer from kidney disease and to have someone like you doing so is everything❤️,” one fan wrote.
The American Kidney Fund also had some kind words to share under the Olympian’s post, expressing, “Thank you for being a strong and positive advocate for the #kidneycommunity."
In 2023, Lee opened up about her struggles with kidney disease after she announced that she was taking a break from collegiate gymnastics. It was a tough decision for the athlete. But, ultimately, she knew that it was best to put her health first, especially once she found out that she was suffering from two incurable kidney diseases.
“I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys,” Lee wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time. “For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery.”
After a year of several instances of treatments as well as a few unfortunate relapses, Lee came back stronger than ever despite her struggles; a feat that not only helped her secure the gold medal for Team USA in 2024 but also inspired countless people to dedicate themselves to their craft no matter what it takes.
“This medal goes deeper than gymnastics. I can’t even begin to express how much my health has taken away from me & the strength it has taught me,” Lee wrote on her Instagram after the Paris Games. “So to be here is the greatest achievement of all.”
Because of her kidney diseases, Lee doesn’t know for certain if she will return to the Olympic stage. Even so, she is hopeful for her future which may include a life full of beauty and, of course, fashion.
“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, ‘Who is Suni outside gymnastics?’” Lee told Glamour. “She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”
If Lee’s next venture includes styling herself (and others) as well as she did for Kardashian’s SKIMS event, then it’s safe to say that her future is golden. Stay tuned to see her full spread of photos in the SI Swimsuit May 2025 issue. They’re sure to be flawless.