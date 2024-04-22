Supermodels Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum Reunite on Stage at Mariah Carey Concert
Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum traded their iconic Victoria’s Secret angel pink-and-white striped robes for sleek black satin versions over the weekend. The supermodels, who are total ’90s legends and are still dominating the industry in their own ways today, joined singer Mariah Carey during her 16-day Las Vegas residency as she sang at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The Project Runway host and America’s Next Top Model host served as the Grammy winning artist’s “super glam squad for the night” as they surprised the audience halfway through Carey’s performance of “Say Somethin’” and came out with brushes as they pretended to touch up her already flawless makeup.
“For so many years, I’ve got glam done with @heidiklum. It was so fun to turn the tables and glam up @mariahcarey on stage at her #vegas show! Her voice was like silk! I got goosebumps ALL night. We love you, MiMi! 💛TyTy,” Banks, 50, captioned her post from the evening.
Klum, who graced the cover of the 1998 SI Swimsuit issue, and Banks, who starred on the front of the ’96, ’97 and 2019 magazines, both wore fashionable black-and-silver ensembles under their robes. They held hands and showed off their supermodel struts as they appeared on stage and the audience erupted in cheers. The duo clapped and sang along with Carey before whipping off their robes and tossing them into the crowd.
“Yesssssss ICONS , I love it,” Catherine Leclery commented on one of 50-year-old Klum’s posts.
“omg it was so cool to see this live yesterday ❤️😍😍😍🙌,” Juan Juarez added.