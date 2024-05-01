SI Swimsuit Icons Reflect on What It Means to Be Legendary
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit Issue, so during our brand legends photo shoot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring, we asked a few of the magazine’s most iconic women what exactly it means to “be legendary.”
“A level of success or impact, in some way, shape or form, over a long period of time,” retired WNBA superstar and 2022 SI Swimsuit star Sue Bird noted of her definition.
“Somebody that stands the test of time,” 50th anniversary cover model Lily Aldridge chimed in response while on set. “There are so many icons in the building, it is incredible to be here. I was just like starstruck by every person, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Martha Stewart. Oh my God, it’s Kate Upton.”
While on location in Florida, legendary brand models including Leyna Bloom, Tyra Banks,Paige Spiranac and others stepped in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s camera for a truly unforgettable occasion. And while we’ve provided a few sneak peeks ahead of time, you can see the complete spread when the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands on Tuesday, May 14.
“It’s amazing to be in this room with all of these incredible women who are absolutely legendary, iconic trailblazers,” SI Swimsuit legend and 2020 cover girl Jasmine Sanders stated at the time. “All of these women have really opened up doors and paved ways for all of us. So, to be able to share the stage with them is absolutely incredible.”