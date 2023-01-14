Pro surfer Alana Blanchard was featured in the 2013 SI Swimsuit Issue, traveling to Las Vegas to work with photographer James Macari.

The Hawaii native started surfing at a young age and began competing when she was just 9 years old. Blanchard won the women’s shortboard competition at the T&C Pipeline Surf Championships in 2005 when she was just 15.

Today, the 32-year-old is the cofounder of Pursuit Beauty, a line of vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free and reef-friendly sun and skin protection products available on Amazon.

“I started surfing when I was about 4 years old,” Blanchard told SI Swimsuit. “Surfing’s definitely very physical. I’ll surf four to six hours a day. It’s something that you definitely have to work up to.”

She said the SI Swimsuit feature was truly a dream come true.

“When I got the call from Sports Illustrated, I was just so excited. This has seriously been a dream of mine, ever since I was little... I just felt like [the shoot] was so easy and everyone was flowing,” she said. “The bikinis were amazing... everything was amazing. I’m sad it’s over, but I’m so happy it happened.”

Blanchard left the beach for her 2013 swimsuit feature, which took place at Caesars Place in Las Vegas. Below are five of our favorite images captured at her photo shoot.