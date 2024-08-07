Surfer Malia Manuel Posed Underwater During SI Swimsuit Feature in Turks and Caicos
Of the Olympic sports, surfing is probably one of the more niche. Until the summer games, only the most dedicated fans are tuned into the results of World Surf League (WSL) competitions. In 2020, though, the SI Swimsuit Issue sought to change that just a tad.
That year, the annual issue featured three professional surfers within the pages of the magazine. Among them were two-time Olympian Caroline Marks (who, as it happens, just won the gold medal at the Paris games), California native Courtney Conlogue and Hawaiian surfer Malia Manuel. Though only one of them was en route to the 2020 Tokyo games (Marks), all three of the athletes were (and continue to be) impressive forces on the waves. And they all took the chance to show off their skills on the waves, too.
Manuel, in particular, posed for some incredible photos on the waves of Turks and Caicos. Wearing a neon coral bikini, she took to the water on her white surfboard in one series of photos in particular. Photographer James Macari captured some striking snapshots of the 30-year-old diving underwater. In addition to the unique photos, Manuel posed in a series of vibrant neon two-pieces on the beach of the tropical destination.
The 2020 trip was her first and only feature in the annual magazine—and it was a glamorous one at that. While each and every one of the photos is worth taking another look at, the following three are some of our absolute favorites.