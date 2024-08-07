Swimsuit

Surfer Malia Manuel Posed Underwater During SI Swimsuit Feature in Turks and Caicos

The Hawai’i native traveled to the tropical destination for a vibrant photo shoot in 2020.

Martha Zaytoun

Malia Manuel was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos
Malia Manuel was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Of the Olympic sports, surfing is probably one of the more niche. Until the summer games, only the most dedicated fans are tuned into the results of World Surf League (WSL) competitions. In 2020, though, the SI Swimsuit Issue sought to change that just a tad.

That year, the annual issue featured three professional surfers within the pages of the magazine. Among them were two-time Olympian Caroline Marks (who, as it happens, just won the gold medal at the Paris games), California native Courtney Conlogue and Hawaiian surfer Malia Manuel. Though only one of them was en route to the 2020 Tokyo games (Marks), all three of the athletes were (and continue to be) impressive forces on the waves. And they all took the chance to show off their skills on the waves, too.

Manuel, in particular, posed for some incredible photos on the waves of Turks and Caicos. Wearing a neon coral bikini, she took to the water on her white surfboard in one series of photos in particular. Photographer James Macari captured some striking snapshots of the 30-year-old diving underwater. In addition to the unique photos, Manuel posed in a series of vibrant neon two-pieces on the beach of the tropical destination.

The 2020 trip was her first and only feature in the annual magazine—and it was a glamorous one at that. While each and every one of the photos is worth taking another look at, the following three are some of our absolute favorites.

Malia Manuel
Malia Manuel was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by Lululemon. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Malia Manuel
Malia Manuel was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by Hunza G. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Malia Manuel
Malia Manuel was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews