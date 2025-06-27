Swim Search Finalist Raeann Langas Offers 3 Tips for Women Struggling With Body Image
Raeann Langas has built an authentic platform where women from various walks of life can feel seen and represented. The 31-year-old Los Angeles resident is known for creating fashion-forward content and “style inspiration for the body you have now,” all while encouraging women to be confident in the skin they’re in.
In fact, the 2025 Swim Search finalist is cofounder of The Confident Collective, a community she started with Kristina Zias that empowers women to live their most confident lives. Langas, who feels the most confident when she’s lifting weights, rocking a teeny-tiny bikini or traveling solo, has made it her mission to connect with other women and equip them with the tools they need to become more self-assured.
Below, the model and content creator shares her top three confidence-boosting tips for any woman struggling with body image.
Change your mindset
When a friend was recently grappling with her body, Langas gave her some great advice: to focus on how she was feeling inside rather than stressing over her outward appearance. In order for her to feel good from the inside out, Langas shifts her own mindset by prioritizing movement.
“The one thing for me that is so important to make me feel good mentally in my body is movement,” she says. “So I was like, every single day for the next month, I want you to do 30 minutes a day of movement. You might not see a change in your body, but you will see a change in your mindset, and that is honestly more important. Movement is number one, so be sure you’re moving your body no matter what weight you are.”
Clothes are meant to fit your body, not the other way around
We’ve all been there—tried to shimmy into a pair of pants from last season and they just don’t make it up your thighs. Rather than hanging on to items in your wardrobe that no longer fit you, donate those pieces and replace them with ones that flatter your current figure.
“Get clothes that fit you, because I feel like a lot of times we hold onto clothes that don’t fit,” Langas says. “Like I just tried on my jean shorts from last summer and they don’t fit. Imagine putting on jeans that don’t fit you every single day, that is going to make you feel like s---. You have to get rid of those and get clothes that actually fit you.”
Be conscious of the media you’re consuming
The comparison trap is dangerous, so be conscious of who you are following on social media. Curate your feed to be a place of inspiration, rather than one that makes you feel bad about yourself.
“I always tell women, you have to audit your social media because we spend so much time on social media,” Langas says. “That’s the reality of it. Whether it’s TikTok, Instagram, we do spend a lot of time online and you need to follow other women who look like you and [who] are loving their bodies and accepting their bodies and feeling good because that really does make a difference.”