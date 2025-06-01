Raeann Langas
Raeann Langas is one of six SI Swim Search finalists. The yearly open casting call held by SI Swimsuit seeks to discover fresh faces and new talent, receiving thousands of applications each cycle. Those chosen as winners for Swim Search are then guaranteed a spot in SI Swimsuit, and for this round, just one winner will appear in the 2026 issue. Like her fellow finalists, Langas is a serious star on the rise.
Based in Los Angeles, this 31-year-old content creator, model and fierce fashion advocate aims to redefine what style means for women. Using her platform to provide what she calls “style inspiration for the body you have now,” Langas has grown a passionate fan base thanks to her authentic and uplifting videos, which typically consist of outfit inspiration and her various daily routines.
Langas notes that, through her work in content creation and her frank discussions around body image, she hopes to inspire women to show up every day confidently as exactly who they are, regardless of their size, and to be unapologetic when it comes to taking up space.
As a Swim Search finalist, Langas walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.