Sydney Sweeney Is Angelic in Brand New Laneige Bouncy & Firm Serum Campaign
Sydney Sweeney is glowing like never before in her latest campaign with LANEIGE, continuing her reign as the radiant face of the beloved K-beauty brand. The Euphoria and Anyone But You actress stars in a fun new campaign for the company’s latest skincare innovation: the Bouncy & Firm Serum. Showcasing her flawless complexion and ethereal beauty, Sweeney perfectly embodies LANEIGE’s signature dewy aesthetic in the dreamy new visuals.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Bouncy & Firm Serum ($45), launched on March 12 at us.laneige.com and Sephora, expands the brand’s popular Bouncy & Firm collection, which already includes the best-selling Sleeping Mask ($36), Eye Sleeping Mask ($32), and Lip Treatment ($26).
Designed to deliver instant plumping and firming results, the lightweight liquid serum features micro-encapsulated technology that provides a powerful boost of hydration and skin-smoothing benefits. Packed with potent ingredients like Peptide Water, RE.D Flavonoid and the Peony & Collagen Complex, the formula works to visibly firm, brighten and nourish the skin for a bouncy, supple glow.
“What if I told you one serum holds the secret to visibly plump and firmer skin? Sounds like magic, but it’s the science behind the new bouncy and firm serum line,” The 27-year-old said in the campaign video. She donned a vibrant pink power suit featuring a tailored vest top and straight-leg pants. “LANEIGE’s new bouncy and firm serum is formulated with 24,000 smooth tech capsules floating in peptide water. Its weightless formula melts into the skin to visibly plump, firm and boost glow.”
The product’s impressive results speak for themselves. In a clinical study, 100% of participants reported improved hydration, smoother skin texture and enhanced radiance immediately after use. After eight weeks, participants saw lasting improvements, with 100% showing enhanced skin barrier function, 96% noticing a reduction in the appearance of pores and 93% experiencing smoother crow’s feet.
With her timeless beauty and glow, Sweeney brings the campaign to life, proving the Bouncy & Firm Serum is a must-have for anyone seeking a luminous, youthful complexion. Shop the highly anticipated product below.
LANEIGE Bouncy & Firm Serum, $45 (us.laneige.com)
The Washington native was named as the brand‘s first-ever global ambassador last January, but she has been partnering with the company for nearly the past three years.
“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my extended partnership with LANEIGE as their first-ever global ambassador,” she said in a press release at the time. “It all started very organically after finding the absolute best skincare routine with LANEIGE products after years of trial and error. After creating so many fun memories on multiple campaigns together, I’m looking forward to our continued collaboration. There are some phenomenal innovations on the way for this spring that will make LANEIGE’s expertise in sleep care shine through, and I’m thrilled to share this next generation of overnight masks with the rest of the world!”