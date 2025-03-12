Sydney Sweeney Combines Preppy and Edgy With Stunning Leather Mini Skirt Look in Paris
Sydney Sweeney is the most versatile style icon we know, and her latest Paris Fashion Week look proves it. The Anyone But You star, who attended the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025/2026 runway show at Palais d’Iéna, leaned into the brand’s signature micro skirt trend with a moto-meets-femininity aesthetic. She effortlessly and seamlessly blended preppy and edgy vibes.
The White Lotus alum, best known for her role on Euphoria, paired a boxy black leather cropped jacket with a matching scrunched-up bubble skirt featuring subtle pleats. Underneath, she added a frilly white crop top layered beneath a chocolate-brown knit cardigan, blending delicate textures with bold fabrics. Sweeney embraced the peek-a-boo briefs trend, allowing a pair of gray Miu Miu undies to peek out from the top of the ultra low-rise skirt.
The star’s footwear added an unexpected twist: glossy black pointed-toe slingback heels worn with cozy gray open-toe socks, scrunched just below the knee for a balletcore touch. A brown Miu Miu purse with graphic white accents and structured rectangular tortoise shell sunglasses completed her designer look.
Her glam was equally striking, with her long blonde hair styled in flowing, tousled waves, and pinned half-up for a romantic yet glamorous finish—perhaps our favorite part of the whole moment.
The Washington native, who starred in the horror film Immaculate in 2024 and will appear in the Christy Martin biopic as the role of the famous female boxer, has been a Miu Miu ambassador since May 2022. She attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in the most breathtaking, girly baby pink bedazzled Miu Miu gown earlier this month.
Sweeney opened up about her approach to personal style in a Marie Claire interview, explaining how fashion allows her to embrace various facets of her personality.
“Fashion is a fun way of embracing different sides of yourself,” she shared. “Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back. It’s a way [to] express those different sides of how I feel or who I am.”
The Giorgio Armani Beauty campaign star, who is also the face of Laneige skincare, emphasized the importance of dressing for herself rather than following trends or outside opinions.
“If I put [clothes] on and I smile and I feel good [in them], then I know that’s what I want to wear,” she explained. “I don’t really let other people dictate how I should feel or what I should be doing or wearing, because if I’m happy and it’s making me feel good, that’s what matters.”