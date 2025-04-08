Sydney Sweeney’s Chocolate Brown, Waist-Cinched Suit Serves Ultimate Corpcore Inspo
Sydney Sweeney has never been one to shy away from a fashion trend, and her recent red carpet appearance made it clear “Corpcore” is no exception. This past Sunday the 27-year-old actress donned a sleek twist on the classic pantsuit to attend the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.
Currently one of Hollywood’s most booked-and-busy actresses, Sweeney has starred in smash hits for TV including Euphoria and The White Lotus, and has appeared on the big screen in a wide-array of genres, ranging from 2023’s romantic comedy Anyone But You to 2024’s nightmare-inducing Immaculate, but no acting was necessary at Sunday’s ceremony as she was there to support her hairstylist and friend, Glen ”Coco” Oropeza, who took home the SS Hairstyling Award.
Sweeney’s look, which featured an overall monochromatic aesthetic, incorporated various shades of brown while simultaneously playing with different textures. The outfit appeared to draw inspiration from corporate workplace fashion, which has seen a rise in popularity recently thanks to ”Corpcore” and ”Office Siren” trends. The base may seem simple—a rich, chocolatey suit consisting of a matching blazer and straight-legged pant by Elisabetta Franchi with just the peek of a black lace bra visible beneath—but the real delight was in the details.
These included a cinched crocodile corset with venting on the sides in a deeper shade than the base outfit, which was perfectly molded to her form, her waist further accentuated by a thin belt in a lighter Earth-tone with a subtle pattern. The entire ensemble was finished off with a pair of brown pointy-toed pumps.
And, as if Sweeney’s look weren't enough on its own, she matched Oropeza’s unique ensemble—a chocolate brown suit by Walter Mendez Atelier with an elegant satin accent draping around the body before cascading to the floor, further proving that suits are just as deserving of a dramatic train as any gown.
”Last night we celebrated the incredible artists whose brilliance lives behind the scenes, the ones who bring us to life even when we are just rolling out of bed. Someone very special to me took home a well-deserved win, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Sweeney wrote in an Instagram post after the event, ”@glencocoforhair thank you for standing by my side all these years I love you so much and I’m so happy for you!!!!!”
Kudos to the stylish pair for their incredible red carpet moment and, as a wise character from Mean Girls once said: ”You go, Glen Coco!”