This Social Media Clue Might Just Prove Sydney Sweeney Is Single Again
The status of Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino is in question as rumors and hints of a potential breakup continue to swirl across social media.
US Weekly reports that the Euphoria actress seemingly quietly deleted a photo of her and Davino packing on major PDA during a New Year’s Eve celebration. This alleged deletion comes not long after reports that the two haven’t made much progress in their wedding plans as they’re both busy with their respective careers.
The celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi took to Instagram stories this week to respond to the apparent deletion, writing in response in a Q&A: “Think they might be broken up.”
Having this knowledge in mind, it’s becoming more and more apparent that there’s a good chance the couple called it quits. Even so, this speculation is nothing more than just that, as neither of the two has come out and confirmed (or denied) breakup rumors. But, for now, the world lies in wait, patiently anticipating the day Sweeney breaks her silence.
The Anyone But You star reportedly began dating Davino in 2018 after the two were spotted multiple times together at various events. The relationship was kept under the radar up until 2019 when they decided to go public by attending a New York Knicks game together.
From there, the two remained steady, so much so that it was only a matter of time before they took the next big step. Their engagement was first reported in March 2022 after Sweeney was seen with a huge rock on her ring finger.
Despite the big milestone, Sweeney didn’t speak much about her engagement publicly nor did she divulge many details about her soon-to-be-husband. But in March 2024, she was forced to address affair rumors with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.
“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” she stated to the audience. The camera then jokingly panned to Powell, forcing Sweeney to hilariously clear the air once again that she and the actor were not romantically involved.
Months after this moment, Sweeney swatted doubts surrounding her relationship once more with a very rare picture with Davino and other loved ones by her side at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Calif.
Unlike the NYE post, this one above is still up on Sweeney’s Instagram page. Could the deleted photo just be a routine Instagram cleanup? Or is there something more behind her action? The rumor mill keeps churning.